Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Becoming a recreational athlete

Thankfully, we don’t need a horse and carriage to go a few miles down the way to get a week's worth of supplies to survive. However, society is at a threat of taking these privileges for granted.

Our professions are less strenuous than those our predecessors endured. A high number of jobs that create an income for us require sitting down and doing desk work, speaking on the phone, or communicating via car, ferry, or plane.

We are far more sedentary than Uncle Leroy was back in the 1600s. The physical stress from such rigorous daily work afflicted upon previous generations a few centuries ago could very well impose fitter bodies. The physical stress of plowing fields, building houses, with only nails and hammers could have promoted muscles, bones, and neurological system development. In order to successfully function and thrive in an era where physical activity among the human race was more of a necessity in their everyday lives.

In our current era, putting hours in throughout the week at a local gym, yoga class or on the Peloton is an important facet for society’s well-being. Strong muscles, cardiovascular endurance and flexibility are just a few components of the benefits of regular exercise.