Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Cold weather health tips

The temperature has dropped significantly and the hour hand on our clocks has been wound back for the next few months. These factors convince people to stay indoors. Outdoor physical activities embraced during the sunny, warm time of year are losing popularity. If it’s raining and dark outside walks, hikes and leisurely jogs become less enticing.
This change can be a good thing for us. We might spend more time with our families as our outdoor activities lose appeal. Usually, we stay inside where it’s warm and dry and park ourselves on the couch. Staying indoors also inspire indoor activities that we may have neglected because we were working on the exterior of our dwellings.
As the cold and wet season begins, our runny noses, cold fingertips, and wet shoes start to become a common occurrence as well. The last thing we want is to come down with an annoying illness.
If we can’t garden outside, play golf, or paint the house, what’s the next best thing?
To support our health and fitness, a productive solution is to ensure we stay healthy in preparation for when the sun comes out and we can resume outdoor physical activity. We want to ensure our bodies are ready to go when the clocks spring forward an hour to bless up with warm weather and another hour of daylight.
Here are a few tips that we remind our personal training clients in Napa to practice not only during the cold and damp times of year but also as a practice to avoid illness in their everyday lives:
Mindful hydration
The lowest common denominator on the necessity of nutrient needs, nine times out of 10, is hydration. The human body requires at least a minimum of three liters of water per day. That’s 96 ounces of fluid. It’s not uncommon to drink below this amount. People get so busy with their jobs and tasks throughout the day that they don’t drink enough water. Sufficient hydration is the key to delivering nutrients throughout the bloodstream to help the body function properly. If the body is able to absorb beneficial nutrients and utilize substrates efficiently, the likelihood of becoming sick significantly decreases. We recommend our personal training clients drink a full glass of water immediately after waking and after each meal.
Eat your veggies
Yes, when reading this column you might hear echoes of your parent voices when you were young. “If you don’t eat your vegetables, you don’t get any dessert.” They were correct, and they always will be. Fresh vegetables contain vitamins, minerals, and cancer-fighting substances that no pill or magic powder can offer you. Additionally, vegetables contain a high amount of water to help keep the body hydrated. We encourage our clients to consume a vegetable with three of their meals throughout the day. Therefore, because you’re reading this column, I challenge you to consume a vegetable during your breakfast, lunch, and dinner meals.
Dress warm
This seems like a no-brainer. However, we forget that the cold weather will significantly hinder our immune systems. Wet clothes don't do the best job of keeping our bodies warm. The seasons have changed. Our wardrobes should as well.
My fourth-grade teacher reminded us that if you eat the right foods, wear the right clothes, and drink enough water, you won’t get sick. It’s amazing how the simple lessons that we learn in our youth still hold true in keeping us healthy and operational in our adult years.
Staying fit, injury-free, and strong is critically important to our lifetime fitness. However, the cold weather and wet conditions significantly challenge our immune systems. If we come down with some illness, it will take us one or two weeks to fully recover. Then, take another week to reacclimate to a baseline fitness level.
Sitting out from our fitness routines for three weeks isn’t productive toward our lifetime fitness. The sun will be out in a few months and the weather will be warmer. If we want to pick up where we left off in our outdoor physical activities, staying illness-free is a priority.
Get your sleep, eat the right foods, bundle up, and drink enough water. Adhere to simple guidelines for staying healthy. We’ll be supercharged and ready to go get out and play in the spring.
Sean McCawley, the founder and owner of Napa Tenacious Fitness in Napa, welcomes questions and comments. Reach him at 707-287-2727, napatenacious@gmail.com or visit the website napatenaciousfitness.com.
