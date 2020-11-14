Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Cold weather health tips

The temperature has dropped significantly and the hour hand on our clocks has been wound back for the next few months. These factors convince people to stay indoors. Outdoor physical activities embraced during the sunny, warm time of year are losing popularity. If it’s raining and dark outside walks, hikes and leisurely jogs become less enticing.

This change can be a good thing for us. We might spend more time with our families as our outdoor activities lose appeal. Usually, we stay inside where it’s warm and dry and park ourselves on the couch. Staying indoors also inspire indoor activities that we may have neglected because we were working on the exterior of our dwellings.

As the cold and wet season begins, our runny noses, cold fingertips, and wet shoes start to become a common occurrence as well. The last thing we want is to come down with an annoying illness.

If we can’t garden outside, play golf, or paint the house, what’s the next best thing?

To support our health and fitness, a productive solution is to ensure we stay healthy in preparation for when the sun comes out and we can resume outdoor physical activity. We want to ensure our bodies are ready to go when the clocks spring forward an hour to bless up with warm weather and another hour of daylight.