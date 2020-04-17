Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Cures for the habit of sitting

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Restrictions put into place by the COVID-19 pandemic shunts physical activities we didn’t know how normal and important they were until they were taken from us.

Running errands and visiting the store isn’t as prevalent. Getting a bite to eat or coffee with friends is prohibited. Recreational team sports such as tennis, bocce ball, and pickleball have had their courts chained off to adhere to shelter in place procedures. As we abide by the rules of social distancing, we may have adapted into a new habit -sitting.

As we wake up and work from home, we go to the kitchen, sit down and eat breakfast. This seems perfectly normal. As breakfast concludes, we endure a treacherous and taxing commute a grueling 10 meters over to our laptops. We might sit down, check emails, conduct projects throughout the internet that has given society the ability to work from home.

Ninety minutes pass by, it might be time for a break. Sure, a walk over to the coffee shop would be nice. Hold up. We can’t do that. So why not bypass that thought for a coffee break? Why not check ESPN.com, peruse the endless stream of social media, or check out the COVID-19 updates on CNN? Seems relaxing enough.