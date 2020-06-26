Sean McCawley Fit for Life: 'Dad, can you play catch with me?'

Back muscles seizing, your Sunday morning catching session ended before it began. Those days of the starting high school shortstop on the varsity team aren’t like you recalled them to be. The simple task of throwing a ball 10 meters seems to have gotten lost as your steady job took over your time redefining your athletic abilities and the health of your body when your kids need it the most.

Stories like these are commonly shared by our personal training clients, who are beginning fitness programs. Sharp pains when performing athletic activities after a few years’ hiatus from sports and recreational activities you were accustomed to do can serve as reminders to ensure you allocate attention to the well-being of your body.

Once we stop practicing a skill, resuming that activity is a challenge. Keeping that tempo and rhythm is critically important for our lifetime fitness efforts. It’s easy to get lost in the time we spend in our work lives. Sure, we have to support ourselves and family. There are mortgages and health insurance bills that need to be paid. However, if we devote 50, 60, even 80 hours a week to our jobs and neglect movement of the body, getting back into recreational fitness is going to be a struggle.