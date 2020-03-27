Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Don't forget the veggies

The saga of staying indoors and practicing social distancing continues as the COVID-19 progresses.

The majority of society has seen a decrease in normal, everyday physical activity. While we are recommended to take brief walks while distancing ourselves from others while shelter-in-place is in effect, fear of rainy weather and disease transmission is a powerful deterrent to venturing outdoors.

As we camp out in the comfort of our homes, we have become closer to our kitchens, fridges, and pantries. Easy-to-acquire granola bars, cereals and packaged snacks aren’t as far away as usual when we were at our offices or worksites.

Cold and dreary weather offers the desire to eat “comfort food.” Starchy, salty, and creamy foods. These items are meant to alleviate our stress during trying times, similar to having a cold beer or a glass of wine after an intense day at work. However, the last thing we need right now is to have the tense environment in our community steer us toward eating copious amounts of processed, high-fat, insulin-spiking food.

Fortunately, by adjusting our decision-making ability toward food, we can protect our bodies against diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and becoming overweight while decreased physical activity is imposed upon us.