Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Don't bite off more than you can chew

It’s getting to be mid-February. The second month of the year means we are off to the races for the next 11 months.
January brings about many new year’s resolutions. The thought, “This is going to be the year,” flows through our minds. One the most common resolutions from our personal training clients relates to weight loss — dropping 10 pounds, being able to tuck that shirt in or experimenting with new eating methods.
These plans can be hindered or derailed completely by a to-do list that reached the bottom of the page where you can’t add any more. This can put stress on a person. Worst yet, that to-do list of healthy lifestyle habits can easily be perceived as a list of chores. Who wants to do mundane, mind-numbing chores?
Over the weekend, I played pickleball with a group of hardcore pickleball enthusiasts. We play every weekend for about five hours until fatigue kicks in and we collapse on the courts in exhausted glory. Doing what we all love and spending every last ounce of energy on it is a spectacular feeling.
A pickleball companion of mine named Ben knew my profession involved consulting with people to live healthy and happy lives. Ben asked me after the conclusion of a game, “What can I do to get rid of this?” as he patted his minorly protruding belly. He added, “I love In-N-Out by the way.”
Jokingly, I replied, “Have you ever heard of the ‘push-away’ exercise?”
“No, what’s that?” Ben replied.
I said, “It’s an exercise in which you place your milkshake, burger and fries from In-N-Out in front of you and push it off the table with your hands.”
After sharing a brief laugh, he said that my statement made sense. He noted his frequent trips to In-N-Out negated the 10 hours of pickleball he played every week for his fitness.
Ben also asked if he should approach some popular diets, such as vegan, paleo or gluten-free. I replied that those are all incredibly effective dietary tactics for losing weight. However, when we restrict ourselves from food we enjoy too aggressively, these healthy guidelines can look like a list of chores that are equivalent in pleasure to cleaning out gutters on a rainy day in Seattle. When we resent efforts to improve our lives, they can become more of a hindrance than a help.
Therefore, instead of flawless eating in a pristinely perfect manner, a productive mindset we encourage for our clients is to utilize clean eating periods as a gift. Make a meal at home that includes lean protein and two servings of veggies and avoids bread or pasta. Think about how good you will feel after that meal. Being relieved of bloating and lethargy from foods high in starchy carbohydrates and deep-fat items, you are more than likely going to feel surprisingly good.
Ben followed up by saying, “That works. When I eat a salad, I’ll think about flattening out my belly and comfortably walking on the beach.”
If I were to tell Ben to eliminate In-N-Out meals and never go there again, after a week of salads, the likelihood of relapse to a binge, to the tune of “Baby Come Back,” wouldn’t be far behind.
Instead of following strict guidelines, Ben might find it helpful to view how these efforts to refine his diet will bring him satisfaction in a sun-filled day at a pickleball tournament at Newport Beach in the future.
For our new year’s resolutions, try to avoid packing our plates too full with too many expectations for refining our health and fitness. Using healthy tactics as a gift to ourselves makes these habits more likely to work as a tool that aids us in looking forward to a rewarding future.
Sean McCawley, the founder and owner of Napa Tenacious Fitness in Napa, welcomes questions and comments. Reach him at 707-287-2727, napatenacious@gmail.com or visit the website napatenaciousfitness.com.