Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Don't bite off more than you can chew

Jokingly, I replied, “Have you ever heard of the ‘push-away’ exercise?”

“No, what’s that?” Ben replied.

I said, “It’s an exercise in which you place your milkshake, burger and fries from In-N-Out in front of you and push it off the table with your hands.”

After sharing a brief laugh, he said that my statement made sense. He noted his frequent trips to In-N-Out negated the 10 hours of pickleball he played every week for his fitness.

Ben also asked if he should approach some popular diets, such as vegan, paleo or gluten-free. I replied that those are all incredibly effective dietary tactics for losing weight. However, when we restrict ourselves from food we enjoy too aggressively, these healthy guidelines can look like a list of chores that are equivalent in pleasure to cleaning out gutters on a rainy day in Seattle. When we resent efforts to improve our lives, they can become more of a hindrance than a help.