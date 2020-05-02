Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Don't forget where you were before Covid-19

We are all aware by now that the COVID-19 pandemic has influenced people to move around less.
Weekend beach or camping trips have been discouraged. Youngsters can’t go to the park or enjoy their team sports to relieve their infinite lasting energy. Due to shelter-in-place restrictions, even grocery store visits have been significantly cut. Frequenting a favorite restaurant or coffee shops is out of the question due to their temporary shutdowns.
These can be depressing facts. However, some light needs to be shed of the important movements our bodies produce that are linked with these activities. Our bodies can remain mobile, healthy, and strong despite temporary restrictions on some resources we depend on.
When beach trips and small “staycations” for a night or two are removed, our options to recreate away from the hustle and bustle of life diminish. We can’t get 12 or 24 hours away from stress of jobs, family, and our own busy minds.
The packing and unpacking of our kid’s equipment, walking across the sideline, traveling to and from the parking lot to watch our kids’ ball games are non-existent. The lack of lunch breaks or walking to the coffee shop down the street erase a few thousand steps per day. Decreased store visits reduces the normal physical activity of using your upper body to unload groceries and walking the aisle of stores.
Put all of these issues together and you’ll probably see that the amount of movement you make each week has significantly decreased as the pandemic restrictions continue.
Looking back before shelter-in-place took over, I moved my body a lot more, mainly due to my profession of being a personal trainer and gym owner in Napa. I trained clients regularly in a 1,000-square foot fitness studio. As I retrieved equipment around the gym for our clients, I’d walk around the perimeter of the room. I guided our clients throughout their exercises and demonstrated how to exercise efficiently and effectively.
After training four or five clients, I had walked about 20 times around the room and demonstrated movements like squats, push-ups, and planks for a full shift. Looking back, I repeated this type of shift four to five times per week.
I didn’t know how much physical activity was conducted throughout my day until it was revoked. I also discovered new painful twinges in my neck, shoulder and lower back along with my decreased time I spent working at the studio. I attributed these pains to decreased movement that caused my joints and muscles to get stiff and painful.
I’ve observed my friends, family and peers have similar conditions. Their normal activity has been reduced, causing under-use of muscles and joints that were used to more movement. To ameliorate this, we can be mindful of what our activities were pre-shelter in place. It might be useful to ask yourself, “What did my normal activities consist of six weeks ago?”
Making efforts to track what you did and comparing your current activity will show whether your activity has decreased. Having this relationship with the truth of what was different six weeks ago can answer questions on why pain may occur, psychological states are being hindered or if a few pounds have been gained.
Society wants things to “go back to normal.” I do too. However, history has played its role and affected our lives. We can’t just wait for the past to reinvent itself and expect everything to return to normal. You’ll be waiting a long time if that’s the case. Instead look where we were before this mess. Find out how we can match and even supersede our previous physical activities. Pandemic or not, a body in motion will stay in motion as long as we ensure to keep it that way through future obstacles
Sean McCawley, the founder and owner of Napa Tenacious Fitness in Napa, welcomes questions and comments. Reach him at 707-287-2727, napatenacious@gmail.com or visit the website napatenaciousfitness.com.
