Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Don't forget where you were before Covid-19

Put all of these issues together and you’ll probably see that the amount of movement you make each week has significantly decreased as the pandemic restrictions continue.

Looking back before shelter-in-place took over, I moved my body a lot more, mainly due to my profession of being a personal trainer and gym owner in Napa. I trained clients regularly in a 1,000-square foot fitness studio. As I retrieved equipment around the gym for our clients, I’d walk around the perimeter of the room. I guided our clients throughout their exercises and demonstrated how to exercise efficiently and effectively.

After training four or five clients, I had walked about 20 times around the room and demonstrated movements like squats, push-ups, and planks for a full shift. Looking back, I repeated this type of shift four to five times per week.

I didn’t know how much physical activity was conducted throughout my day until it was revoked. I also discovered new painful twinges in my neck, shoulder and lower back along with my decreased time I spent working at the studio. I attributed these pains to decreased movement that caused my joints and muscles to get stiff and painful.