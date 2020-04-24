Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Everyday life strength

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The local Napa gym attendees enjoy various times for a workout.

At 6 a.m., dedicated fitness advocates can be seen migrating through the sliding glass doors of local gyms. Mid-morning yoga classes are a popular event for people who might have days of throughout the week or work from home. Small group fitness classes are offered at lunch times where the 8 a.m.-to-5 p.m. workers can get a quick workout. After 5 p.m., rush hour at the gym includes swimmers, basketball players, and a rush of participants on the cardiovascular machines.

What happens when a chain of unfortunate events deters a gym visit? Kids are at home sick from school. Work goes too late. Perhaps the toilet gets clogged and needs immediate attention just as you’re walking out the door.

Certain things are out of our control. However, by focusing on specific tasks we do around our house, maybe we can derive some ideas to remain strong and refine our fitness when our normal fitness routines are halted.

If we look at the bodies of carpenters, gardeners and vineyard workers, we can see their bodies are strong and able to endure quite a bit. Shaking a carpenter’s hand, you can tell that their strong fingers and solid palms of their hands has bent some rebar in their day.