Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Exercise as an anti-depressant

One might think such stress hormones are harmful to our psychological and emotional wellbeing. To a degree, stress hormones are suboptimal toward our quality of life in a non-exercise setting. Experiencing stressful news, our hearts races, we might breathe a little heavier, or we could break out in a sweat because we are in an alarmed mindset. However, this type of stress is produced from an extrinsic source that affects our psychological well-being.

In contrast, the stress imposed via exercise is incredibly productive to our physical well-being during exercise. Stress hormones are secreted during exercise to assist the body in utilizing calories as a fuel source during exercise.

More importantly, if we utilize these hormones during exercise, there will be less free-floating stress hormones circulating throughout our blood at the conclusion of an exercise session. Therefore, the next time we see or hear about the latest calamity the news or social media has to offer us, the likelihood of our heart racing, feeling lightheaded, and catastrophizing over an anxiety-inducing event can be significantly decreased because our bodies can manage stress hormones more efficiently. By physically training the body to endure stress, the body will adapt to efficiently managing how extrinsic stressful events affect our quality of life.