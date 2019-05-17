The general population is faced with cardiovascular disease, metabolic diseases, the overweight epidemic, and the advancement of age. Incorrect management of these factors and lead us to less enjoyable lives.
The threat of high blood pressure, prediabetic conditions, high body mass index (BMI), and high cholesterol levels lead people to turn to medication from the doctor’s office as the solution. While medication can be helpful, side effects can occur, leading to the vicious cycle of taking more medication.
Worst off, an unhealthy dependency of medications to cure simple ailments can develop. Doctors enjoy helping people in need by prescribing the appropriate medications. However, I doubt they want to be a part of introducing an unhealthy addiction by enabling people to take a pill whenever a problem arises.
To get away from this chemical romance to cure these detrimental conditions, why not focus on the theme of improving oneself through what a path of lifetime fitness that offers happiness, longevity while staying out of the doctors office? This can be accomplished through the prescription of exercises and physical activity.
Our personal training clients in Napa approach us with a need to remedy these conditions caused by inactivity and neglecting fitness. Their goals are to improve their lives without using prescription drugs. As lifetime fitness coaches, this is music to our ears. We coach personal training clients to find sustainable tactics throughout physical activity to decrease the threat of cardiovascular disease, arthritis, and metabolic syndromes.
Physical activity significantly contributes to fending off these conditions. Controlled compressive forces by way of resistance training and exercise specific movement increases lean muscle to support bone structure and reduce the likelihood of injury.
Resistance training and controlled exercise using proper form and technique also increases bone mineral density, further reducing the development of arthritis and degenerative joint disease. Constructively increasing heart rate with regular cardiovascular exercise circulates oxygenated blood through the heart and arteries, using oxygen to produce energy so the body can function properly.
Resistance training promotes insulin sensitivity, meaning the body can regulate insulin and blood sugar efficiently, further decreasing diabetic conditions. We work with our personal training clients in Napa to have exercise prescriptions we call “ExRx.” These ExRx’s focus specifically to improve the client’s fitness levels, treat their history of injury, and pave a path their goals to combat metabolic conditions their current medicine is treating.
In fact, our goal is to eliminate prescription medications completely with regular exercise, sustainable physical activity, and an optimal diet to nourish the body and fight disease. If we can train more people to use exercise as medicine for detrimental conditions that can be cured by movement, we have struck a gold mine in our society.
Exercise as medicine is promoted by medical professionals to decrease the need for medications. Doctors want us to live happy lives free of illness. They already deal with a plethora of severe problems that need increased medical support and attention.
So why not give the doctors a hand by lightening their workload while also improving our lives? Give yourself the gift of exercise to prevent illness and injury. Ditch the pills and dependency of doctors to cure a condition that can be fixed by focusing on your health and fitness. Move, interact, be strong and enjoy life. Use exercise as medicine to live a long, happy, and strong life.