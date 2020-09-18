Sean McCawley Fit for Life: Exercising indoors

Outdoor conditions of late have been challenging due to smoke and ash in the air caused by the West Coast fires. Cold weather and rain are in the horizon with October just around the corner. Some of us are working from home more than usual. It goes without saying there are times where staying inside is favorable to traveling outside of your home.
Our personal training clients endure these issues not only due to suboptimal climates, but also in their travels. Sometimes a work trip or family visit requires a hotel stay. Out-of-town visits pose challenges to get to a gym. Hotel gyms are amazing. If you have the gumption to map out where the closest gym is to get a guest pass, then you get a gold star. However, what if you’re required to stay in a remote town that has limited facilities? With a post office and convenience store at the gas station in a small remote town, a local fitness facility might at the bottom of the totem pole of important places to have in town.
A solution we offer to our personal training clients is a prescription of fitness homework that can be performed utilizing the resistance of gravity, body position, and targeted compound exercises. Some simple and effective exercises that can be done using only your body and the ground are the reliable squats, push-ups, and planks. The amount of surface area needed to perform these exercises are minimal. About 6 square foot should do. Every hotel room has at least 6 square feet for you to perform these exercises.
To perform the bodyweight squat, stand with your feet a little wider than shoulder width. A marker to establish the stance width is to line up the big toe with the outside border of the crest of the hip. Bend the knees to lower your hips as low as you can go until you feel a slight stretch. Keep the pressure on the mid foot and heel. Try to avoid letting the knees and arches of the feet collapse inward. After feeling a brief stretch, push off the heels, elevating your hips and push your hips underneath your waist by flexing your glutes. Perform anywhere from 5-10 repetitions for about 3 sets.
The traditional push up is another simple and effective exercise that can be performed with the knees on the ground, or from an incline surface such as a countertop. To execute a push-up, put your hands on the preferred surface about shoulder width apart. We teach our personal training clients to spread the hands, so the index knuckle is even with the outside border of the shoulder. Lower your body to the ground and stop once your elbows meet the back of your ribs. Push your hands into the ground and extend your elbows to return to starting position. This can be performed by having the knees on the ground as a modification to decrease the challenge before fully extending your legs. Performing 5-10 repetitions once per day significantly improves upper body strength.
Last, but not least, let’s not forget about the exercise that has been around since the dawn of man. The plank. This exercise is one of the first techniques we teach our personal training clients as a foundational movement to master before advancing into more complex exercise progressions. The plank is fairly simple. Put your body in a push-up position on the ground or an inclined surface, hold for time, then stop. As simple as this sounds, there are a few things to watch out for. Don’t let your hips sag to where your back looks like a bridge from the Indiana Jones movie. Extend the knees to engage the quadricep muscles of the thigh. Avoid letting the head droop downward and ensure the back of the head is in line with the spine. Hold planks anywhere from 15 seconds to a minute. Performing this at least once a day while on trips in a hotel room will keep the body’s core musculature engaged and strong until you can come back into town to exercise at one of Napa’s local gyms.
Traveling unveils depleted resources for exercise to regular gym goers. However, focusing on the “less in more” approach when away from our comfortable full access gyms keeps us moving. Performing body weight exercises at half the amount of regular exercise time is better than nothing. The human body adapts to a body that stays in motion. More movement equates to increased fat calories utilized as a fuel source. Continued resistance training elicits increased lean muscle mass throughout the bones of the body. Increasing the heart rate throughout exercise leads to a healthy working heart. Don’t forget these simple yet effective bodyweight exercises to keep in your arsenal when getting to a gym is a challenge.
