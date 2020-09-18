Sean McCawley Fit for Life: Exercising indoors

To perform the bodyweight squat, stand with your feet a little wider than shoulder width. A marker to establish the stance width is to line up the big toe with the outside border of the crest of the hip. Bend the knees to lower your hips as low as you can go until you feel a slight stretch. Keep the pressure on the mid foot and heel. Try to avoid letting the knees and arches of the feet collapse inward. After feeling a brief stretch, push off the heels, elevating your hips and push your hips underneath your waist by flexing your glutes. Perform anywhere from 5-10 repetitions for about 3 sets.

The traditional push up is another simple and effective exercise that can be performed with the knees on the ground, or from an incline surface such as a countertop. To execute a push-up, put your hands on the preferred surface about shoulder width apart. We teach our personal training clients to spread the hands, so the index knuckle is even with the outside border of the shoulder. Lower your body to the ground and stop once your elbows meet the back of your ribs. Push your hands into the ground and extend your elbows to return to starting position. This can be performed by having the knees on the ground as a modification to decrease the challenge before fully extending your legs. Performing 5-10 repetitions once per day significantly improves upper body strength.