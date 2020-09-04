Sean McCawley Fit for Life: Exercising with a broken toe

The random mishaps of life hit us from the oddest ball of angles when we least expect it. We get sick, injured, or something in our everyday live is hindered one way or the other. A head gasket in our car explodes first thing in the morning, making us late for work. Perhaps our child gets sick and requires us to stay home when we have a golf date scheduled.
Something as simple as stubbing your toe on a random object can cause a broken toe.
These things slow us down, but the worst thing we can do is give up. These are actually the moments when we need to do the inverse of folding the cards we have in our hand. These experiences are where focus and perseverance are necessary to progress past such obstacles to excel further along in our lives.
A similar scenario occurred with one of our personal training clients. During a hike, Owen accidentally ran his foot into a large rock. This caused pain, swelling, and bruising to his big toe.
After visiting the doctor, X-rays revealed a small fracture to the distal digit of his big toe.
Owen arrived to his training session limping and discouraged. I assured him we could still make progress by modifying his training program to work around his injured toe. I told him that we should take 4 to 6 weeks off of his normal lower body routine that consisted of lunges, squats and deadlifts.
He interjected as I was discussing the logistics of the plan and said, “Because I’m weak.”
I immediately replied, “No, it’s because you’re strong. You still hobbled into this gym looking to get a training session with a broken toe, didn’t you?”
It’s normal to feel deflated when random occurrences that are seemingly out of your control cause a slight hindrance in your normal habits. Such a small accident could be perceived to have such large magnitude.
In Owen’s case, his progress in refining his technique and the musculature of his lower body was hindered. Performing compound movements like deadlifts, squats, and lunges for 12 months twice a week elicited some significant results to his health and fitness goals. Owen always strives to improve every training session.
However, catastrophizing and having the “woe is me” attitude does nothing for us when are slightly impeded by injuries. Once again, these are times where we need to dig deep and fine-tune our focus even more. What else can be done to refine our fitness levels with a broken toe that takes 4 to 6 weeks to heal?
A broken toe doesn’t paralyze the upper body. Focusing on muscles of the core and upper extremities will maintain progression in the upper body while a lower extremity injury is healing.
Additionally, you can do supine lower body exercises while diverting pressure away from the toes. Exercises such as hip bridges require driving the heels into the ground and deviated pressure away from the toes for a successful performance. These exercises work the hamstrings and glutes without putting excessive force on the toes.
Push-ups can be performed with the injured foot stacked over the healthy foot. Furthermore, exercises such as rows, bicep curls, triceps extensions, and supine core exercises can be concentrated on while a broken toe is healing.
The people who don’t let a small injury become a big deal will achieve their fitness goals and maintain strength for years to come. Sure, you might be down and out for a moment, but you will heal and improve. A broken toe isn’t as bad a fractured femur from a car accident, a broken hip after falling down the stairs or a ruptured spleen. Put yourself in the perspective of the severity of the injury. It might hurt a little at the moment, but are these little nicks and pains that bad? Dig deep, focus, and continue to persevere throughout these minor pot holes in life so we can stay on track with exercise.
Sean McCawley, the founder and owner of Napa Tenacious Fitness in Napa, welcomes questions and comments. Reach him at 707-287-2727, napatenacious@gmail.com or visit the website napatenaciousfitness.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!