Sean McCawley Fit for Life: Exercising with a broken toe

The random mishaps of life hit us from the oddest ball of angles when we least expect it. We get sick, injured, or something in our everyday live is hindered one way or the other. A head gasket in our car explodes first thing in the morning, making us late for work. Perhaps our child gets sick and requires us to stay home when we have a golf date scheduled.

Something as simple as stubbing your toe on a random object can cause a broken toe.

These things slow us down, but the worst thing we can do is give up. These are actually the moments when we need to do the inverse of folding the cards we have in our hand. These experiences are where focus and perseverance are necessary to progress past such obstacles to excel further along in our lives.

A similar scenario occurred with one of our personal training clients. During a hike, Owen accidentally ran his foot into a large rock. This caused pain, swelling, and bruising to his big toe.

After visiting the doctor, X-rays revealed a small fracture to the distal digit of his big toe.