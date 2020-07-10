Sean McCawley Fit for Life: Fear of falling

It was a chilly morning at the coast of Bolinas as fog from the Pacific Ocean brushed my face, exposed hands, and bare feet. The sun began its ascent over the peak of Mount Tamalpais. Waves crashed against each other as the fizzle of sea water foam on the sand created a harmonious symphony.
I stood before this amazing display of Mother Nature holding a 9-foot surfboard, my body encased in a new wetsuit. I watched my comrades sprint to the ocean emitting a exuberant battle cry as they dove headfirst into the white-tipped waves. They had invited me out to surf multiple times. They had finally succeeded. Here I was about to do something I had every reason not to do. I was about to surf for the first time.
Standing on the shore barefoot watching the 4-foot waves of what my experienced surfer accomplices referred to as the “kiddie pool," I apprehensively stepped my toes into the chilly Northern California ocean. After months of going back and forth with the dialogue -- “My elbow I had surgery on can’t handle it;” “I’m not that good of a swimmer.” And of course, “Don’t Great White sharks hang out in the San Francisco Bay?” -- I had finally come to a point past my comfort zone.
I thought of a conversation I'd had with my 70-year-old friend named Sonny after I had invited him to play pickleball with me. He would always listen to my fun experiences on the courts.
“Wow, pickleball sounds like a ton of fun,” he told me; still he immediately declined my invitation to play. “I wouldn’t want to trip and fall,” he explained.
Sonny had experienced a fall after his foot caught on an uneven part of the sidewalk that sent him falling face first on the ground. The result was a bloody nose and two scraped elbows. It was easy to relate to Sonny’s fear of falling. Something far worse could have arisen from that situation. What could be done to give Sonny the tools to decrease his fear of falling or tripping? Sonny is an adventurous guy with a history of being active throughout his life. I wouldn’t want him to miss out on a relatively safe and low-risk physical activity like pickleball because it was outside of his comfort zone.
An effective first step we recommend to our personal training clients in Napa to help progress past comfort zones in a safe and effective manner is to surround yourself with people you trust. In the example of bringing Sonny out to play pickleball, it would be best for him to play with friends who are aware of his conditions and history of falls contributing to his apprehension of trying new physical activities.
If Sonny joined me to play pickleball with me for his first time, I would be watching him like a hawk. My plan would be to teach Sonny the basic movements that are not overly physically demanding. Sonny wouldn’t prosper from a partner who sprints around the court like Roger Federer. This is congruent to how I would not enjoy joining someone leading me to surf the 40-foot waves of Mavericks in Half Moon Bay.
Another reflective strategy to psychologically prepare yourself to avoid falling is to know when to call it quits. You can always come back tomorrow and practice more once you have proven to yourself you can competently perform a physical activity.
For example, perhaps Sonny accepts my invitation to play pickleball. Our plan is to work on stationary drills for the first half and follow it up with some half-court games. Sonny can trust me because we are close friends. I’ve known him for a few years, and we have a great relationship. He also knows my background as an avid pickleball coach and a personal trainer with experience working with fall victims. He knows I would give every last ounce my mental bandwidth to prevent anything detrimental happening to him.
A time limit is important when venturing into new activities. Setting that boundary will decrease the likelihood for mishap to occur. If you’re having a good time, you’ve achieved your goal. But when it’s the first few times, it’s beneficial to hold yourself back and come back the next day healthy, strong, and uninjured.
Sonny might join me for some pickleball after a few months of considering the pros and cons. Similar to my first time surfing, he will look at the court the same way I looked at the ocean. After I caught my first 4-foot wave in the kiddie pool of Bolinas, I surpassed my fear of being swept away or being devoured by a deep-sea leviathan.
Having experienced veterans with me helped. I knew I could trust them watching over me. I also knew when to call it quits when I felt uncomfortable. Perhaps if we have a fear of tripping and falling, we can progress past our comfort zone by participating in physical activities with people we know and trust.
Sean McCawley, the founder and owner of Napa Tenacious Fitness in Napa, CA, welcomes questions and comments. Reach him at 707-287-2727, napatenacious@gmail.com or visit the website napatenaciousfitness.com.
