Sean McCawley Fit for Life: Fear of falling

“Wow, pickleball sounds like a ton of fun,” he told me; still he immediately declined my invitation to play. “I wouldn’t want to trip and fall,” he explained.

Sonny had experienced a fall after his foot caught on an uneven part of the sidewalk that sent him falling face first on the ground. The result was a bloody nose and two scraped elbows. It was easy to relate to Sonny’s fear of falling. Something far worse could have arisen from that situation. What could be done to give Sonny the tools to decrease his fear of falling or tripping? Sonny is an adventurous guy with a history of being active throughout his life. I wouldn’t want him to miss out on a relatively safe and low-risk physical activity like pickleball because it was outside of his comfort zone.

An effective first step we recommend to our personal training clients in Napa to help progress past comfort zones in a safe and effective manner is to surround yourself with people you trust. In the example of bringing Sonny out to play pickleball, it would be best for him to play with friends who are aware of his conditions and history of falls contributing to his apprehension of trying new physical activities.