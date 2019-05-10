Pasta, rice, cereal and sandwiches are popular traditional foods we look forward to for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Spaghetti and meatballs, rice and red beans, and deli sandwiches are nostalgic meals we have grown up enjoying for lunch or dinner.
For breakfast, a lot of us were raised on a bowl of cereal and milk. Who doesn’t love a bowl of Captain Crunch or Lucky Charms filled to the brim with milk? In addition, a piece of toast or a bagel with some jelly or honey is another favorite to enjoy with a cup of tea or coffee while reading the latest edition of the Napa Valley Register.
After a long workday, rice and pasta are easy to make. It’s often that pasta and rice come in a package and all you have to do is place it in a pot of boiling water. Five minutes later, you have some food that pairs well with most food most side dishes. If dinner is pasta with marinara sauce, garlic bread is a popular addition. Sounds like a little slice of heaven for people coming home from a long day at work or feeding a bunch of kids coming home from soccer practice.
Sure, for people home from a nine-hour workday and looking to feed their kids after they return from their recreational activity, these options sound manageable and efficient. However, there is an issue in which too much of these easy-to-acquire meals can pose toward our health. Many of the above dishes are simple forms of carbohydrates that have been processed for the convenience of the consumer to buy and make in minimal time.
The problem is that with the over-abundance of carbohydrates in the diet, we enter the threat of consuming too many carbohydrates that cannot be absorbed in one sitting. Excess carbohydrate consumption can trigger fat storage and spike circulating insulin levels. This can promote pre-diabetic conditions or cause unwanted weight gain if eating too many processed carbohydrates is abused over time.
A solution that we offer to our personal training clients in Napa is to find alternatives to simple forms of carbohydrates by replacing them with vegetables for breakfast and dinner. A recommendation is to look at some veggies that emulate rice-like or noodle-like consistency. Some easy-to-prepare veggies that are budget-friendly and stay fresh are spaghetti squash, cauliflower and sweet potatoes. These starchy vegetables are low on the glycemic index, meaning that an insulin spike won’t ensue after consuming them.
Additionally, there is more healthy fiber in these vegetables than processed carbohydrates, which will aid digestion and the absorption of nutrients into the body.
Here are some healthy alternatives to the standard rice, pasta, and bread dishes that we like to recommend to our personal training clients in Napa using some innovative vegetable ideas:
1. Spaghetti Squash: This simple-looking squash is easy to prepare and filled with vital nutrients. Simply set your oven for 400 degrees, cut the squash in half, take out the seeds and place the squash face down on a foil-lined sheet pan. Bake for 30 minutes, take it out of the oven and use a fork to take out the spaghetti-like strands onto the sheet tray. Serve this with some marinara sauce and a lean protein such as oven-roasted chicken, ground turkey or shrimp. Replace the pasta with a squash that has spaghetti in its name.
2. Replace your cereal in the morning with sweet potato hash: If you like sweet potatoes, this is a great item to have around for breakfast. To make sweet potato hash, peel the skin off a sweet potato and shred it in a cheese grater or the cheese grater setting of a food processor. Heat up a pan with a plant-based oil and drop the hashed sweet potato in the pan. Wait until it gets golden brown and serve it with some eggs or ketchup.
3. Cauliflower rice: Using the cheese grater once again, take the raw cauliflower and run in against the grates. You’ll see that the cauliflower will come out in granular from slightly resembling “rice.” You can heat this up over some oil and add whatever flavor themes you want. Perhaps a Thai theme with some soy sauce, lime and chili. Another idea is to use a sesame flavor profile and add sesame oil, peanuts, mirin, fish sauce and lime juice. Serve this with a complementary protein such as fish, shrimp, chicken or beef.
The convenience of packaged, processed carbohydrates can enable us to grow dependent on them. While this is convenient to many people, it can be a threat to our health in the long run. So as “food for thought,” try something new and make the kitchen your laboratory with some innovative plant-based dinners. You never know, replacing those carbs with veggies for dinner might be the change you were looking for to live a happier, stronger, healthful life.