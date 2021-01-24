Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: From sciatica pain to overall fitness

A long-time personal training client and I were working on exercises to improve his progression to performing pull-ups. Chad was able to perform a band-assisted pull-up.

This is a type of pull up where the participant stands on a 24-inch wood box and puts their foot in a strong resistance band attached to the pull-up bar.

After they descend from the box, the elastic force of the resistance band assists the participants to pull themselves up toward the bar.

After congratulating Chad on his progress, we talked about what was helping him progress in pull-up performance. Chad mentioned he had lost 20 pounds over the three years we have been training together.

And he was now able to perform 25 push-ups in a row after overcoming a debilitating shoulder injury. Chad now has the confidence to perform resistance training techniques on his own at 70 years of age.

Chad brought up an interesting fact. “If you can recall, I came in initially to talk to you about my sciatica. A few doctors recommended I should have spinal surgery to correct my sciatica. I’m really happy I went toward the route of learning how to strengthen my body to avoid surgery.”