Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: From sciatica pain to overall fitness

A long-time personal training client and I were working on exercises to improve his progression to performing pull-ups. Chad was able to perform a band-assisted pull-up.
This is a type of pull up where the participant stands on a 24-inch wood box and puts their foot in a strong resistance band attached to the pull-up bar.
After they descend from the box, the elastic force of the resistance band assists the participants to pull themselves up toward the bar.
After congratulating Chad on his progress, we talked about what was helping him progress in pull-up performance. Chad mentioned he had lost 20 pounds over the three years we have been training together.
And he was now able to perform 25 push-ups in a row after overcoming a debilitating shoulder injury. Chad now has the confidence to perform resistance training techniques on his own at 70 years of age.
Chad brought up an interesting fact. “If you can recall, I came in initially to talk to you about my sciatica. A few doctors recommended I should have spinal surgery to correct my sciatica. I’m really happy I went toward the route of learning how to strengthen my body to avoid surgery.”
I had completely forgotten that was his initial interest in our personal training services. I was more focused on keeping Chad’s momentum in his fitness progressions. However, to see how far Chad has come in his fitness goals after being recommended to have spinal surgery was quite impressive. The is an example of how adherence and consistency to a fitness program the key is to avoiding speedbumps in the road toward a long, healthy, and strong life.
Sciatica can be a crippling pain that travels down the base of the spine, throughout the posterior aspect of the hip and down the back of the leg. The pain can keep people from getting a restful night of sleep. Some common symptoms of sciatica result from sitting too much or underuse of the rotational muscles of the hip. Granted, there are also issues of misaligned vertebrae or traumatic spinal injuries as well that lead to bulging discs compressing the spinal cord and spinal root nerves, which can lead to sciatica.
A body that can competently move through various ranges of motions, bend, twist, and move in multiple directions indicates a developed skeletal muscular system. The ability to perform such actions demonstrates the body has sufficient strength and mobility throughout the joints and bones of the body. By focusing on an overall strength-training approach to the body as a unit, pain symptoms can decrease.
In Chad’s case, he believes exercise to help alleviate the sciatica pain that disrupted his quality of life. This is a valid statement. However, we ensured to not only focus on rehabilitative exercises for Chad, but to also input strength training techniques for his entire body. By focusing on dynamic stretching, proper movement preparation techniques before his exercise routine, injury prevention techniques for his shoulders, back, knees and hips, and compound lower body and upper strengthening movements, Chad now has a balance of strength and mobility. The focus of strength, flexibility, and endurance are keys to avoiding debilitating injuries for the future.
It’s critically important to focus on exercises that help with debilitating pain conditions to the body. However, it is equally, if not more important, to focus on strengthening the body as a whole. The body adapts to stresses imposed upon it to continue moving throughout life. Therefore, just because you have sciatica, doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t spend some attention on improving your upper body, core, and lower extremities as well.
Sean McCawley: Fit for Life series
Sean McCawley is a Napa-based life time fitness specialist, personal trainer, and the founder and owner of Napa Tenacious Fitness. Contact him at 707-287-2727 or visit napatenaciousfitness.com.
