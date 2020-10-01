Sean McCawley Fit For Life: Get some sleep

Our everyday lifestyle habits lead to a day that uses a specific amount of energy from our human fuel tanks. This fuel comes in the form of physical energy, emotions and decision-making capabilities. By the end of the day, we feel tired and are ready to wind down. This is our body’s built-in mechanism to relay the message that we should get some sleep.
I spent a lot of energy as a college student writing various essays, waking up for early flight classes, and cramming for exams for my 15 units of classes at Sonoma State University. Add in working late night bartending shifts to swing extra cash for living expenses following late afternoon class, one could say that I was “running on fumes.”
College students can be some of the most sleep-deprived human in our population. After attending a six to eight hours of classes, they are expected to match that class time with an equivalent amount of time devoted to homework and studying. A 12-unit semester requires roughly 20-30 hours a week of class.
To understand where the term “burning the candle is burning from both ends” comes from, add in the social aspect of college. After cramming for an early flight exam on only three hours of sleep, the expectation to be at the top of your game during a two-hour exam is hard pressed. Add in the social aspect of having a beer with the crew or going out on a date, and it’s a long day’s work for our college friends. This leads to lack of much needed sleep.
Perhaps this sounds familiar. Maybe we’re past the college portion of our lives. However, the requirements to be at work for long hours and adhere to social obligations into the after-work hours are still present. Let’s not forget about the hot dates that many of us are guilty of during the wee hours of the night with a certain cellular device, our phones.
As the day winds down after a long workday, it’s dinner time. Maybe we have a few discussions with our families and friends. Perhaps we prepare for the day tomorrow. After brushing our teeth, the pillow is calling out your name, awaiting your arrival. Bedtime, right? Not so fast. Instagram, Facebook, ESPN, Nextdoor Napa Valley, and CNN need to be checked.
Just five things to check. No big deal. Little do we know we can spend 30-60 additional minutes fixing our eyes on our 3 by 5-inch cellular devices after we lay down in bed. Following that latent period before we go into a truly deep slumber, it’s going to take a while to wind down from the stimuli or phones have induced upon our much-needed deep sleep.
Entering into deep sleep is beneficial to replenish our physical energy levels and hormone concentration circulating throughout the cells in our body. After a long day, the body naturally enters into the nocturnal cycle by telling you that you are tired, encouraging you to sleep. This is the natural reaction of the body to bring positive mood and energy enhancing hormones back to baseline for a productive tomorrow. Additionally, a six-to-eight-hour slumber is relatively stress-free.
This period of entering into dreamland lacks the stresses we receive from our everyday life. We have the privilege to avoid thinking about the tasks of work, social stresses and financial obligations during our sleep. Following a full night of uninterrupted sleep, we are set for the day to have a positive mindset, a rebalanced chemistry to fuel our bodies, and enough energy to have a happy and productive day.
Sleeping is commonly overlooked. However, if we want to be a bright-eyed and spry individual to contribute to our society, getting enough sleep is critical. Some obligations require us to muscle through challenging times where deadlines need to be met. However, let’s not forget about distractions that impeded us from hitting the hay. When it’s time to count sheep in sleep, put the phone away, put it silent, or turn it off for the night.
If everyone that is important to you is safe and sound, such as your family, do a favor for yourself and for them. Get some sleep and get ready to seize the day tomorrow.
