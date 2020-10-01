Sean McCawley Fit For Life: Get some sleep

Perhaps this sounds familiar. Maybe we’re past the college portion of our lives. However, the requirements to be at work for long hours and adhere to social obligations into the after-work hours are still present. Let’s not forget about the hot dates that many of us are guilty of during the wee hours of the night with a certain cellular device, our phones.

As the day winds down after a long workday, it’s dinner time. Maybe we have a few discussions with our families and friends. Perhaps we prepare for the day tomorrow. After brushing our teeth, the pillow is calling out your name, awaiting your arrival. Bedtime, right? Not so fast. Instagram, Facebook, ESPN, Nextdoor Napa Valley, and CNN need to be checked.

Just five things to check. No big deal. Little do we know we can spend 30-60 additional minutes fixing our eyes on our 3 by 5-inch cellular devices after we lay down in bed. Following that latent period before we go into a truly deep slumber, it’s going to take a while to wind down from the stimuli or phones have induced upon our much-needed deep sleep.