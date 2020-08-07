Sean McCawley Fit for Life: Help for joint pain

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Joint pain can occur from a current or previous injuries, the recovery of a surgical procedure, or simply from getting older. Ninety-nine percent of the general population can self-diagnose themselves with arthritis after the age of 30.

General wear and tear of the ends of the joints is common. Once we get past a certain age, our cartilage that offers the smooth gilding and cushioning effects to our joints gets depleted. Sometimes this leads to pain and grinding of the joints.

The first line of defense in preventing arthritis from debilitating people’s everyday lives is to exercise regularly. A common addition to supplement an arthritic injury prevention exercise program is to supplement efforts with a natural homeopathic joint support supplement.

Below are few naturally occurring homeopath sources research has found to decease joint pain.

— Tart Cherry Juice Extract: Tart cherry juice has been traditionally used to treat individuals with gout, a painful joint condition that effects the ankles. Additionally, the juice of the tart cherry has been linked to the anti-inflammatory effects similar to cranberry juice to reduce menstrual cramping pain.