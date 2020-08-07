Sean McCawley Fit for Life: Help for joint pain

Joint pain can occur from a current or previous injuries, the recovery of a surgical procedure, or simply from getting older. Ninety-nine percent of the general population can self-diagnose themselves with arthritis after the age of 30.
General wear and tear of the ends of the joints is common. Once we get past a certain age, our cartilage that offers the smooth gilding and cushioning effects to our joints gets depleted. Sometimes this leads to pain and grinding of the joints.
The first line of defense in preventing arthritis from debilitating people’s everyday lives is to exercise regularly. A common addition to supplement an arthritic injury prevention exercise program is to supplement efforts with a natural homeopathic joint support supplement.
Below are few naturally occurring homeopath sources research has found to decease joint pain.
— Tart Cherry Juice Extract: Tart cherry juice has been traditionally used to treat individuals with gout, a painful joint condition that effects the ankles. Additionally, the juice of the tart cherry has been linked to the anti-inflammatory effects similar to cranberry juice to reduce menstrual cramping pain.
In previous research in strength and conditioning peer-reviewed journals, college athletes participated in trials where entire teams would supplement their diet with tart cherry juice extract as a way to reduce muscle soreness. Reductions of inflammation and decreases delayed onset muscle soreness were observed after timed trials.
— Glucosamine: Glucosamine has been used for people with arthritis to help reduce pain in joints. The theory behind supplementing glucosamine was to rebuild at the end of the bone shaft where the joint connects. Chondrocytes are cartilage cells. Research has supported that glucosamine supplementation has promoted chondrocyte production in bone.
— Hyaluronic Acid: Hyaluronic acid is commonly used in the skin care industry to promote collagen production for strong and healthy skin. Hyaluronic acid being is used by aesthetians frequently in their facial treatments. Collagen is a binding cell that creates elasticity in skin. Collagen is also prevalent in other connective tissues. In particular, bone, cartilage, tendon, and muscle cells.
Research has shown that supplementation of hyaluronic acid has been influential in the resynthesis of the presence of collagen in cartilage and bone cells. Therefore, increases in collagen are theorized to help with cartilage and bone strengthening.
— Cissus quadrangluaris: Cissus quadrangularis is a plant native to India. In some instances, it is traditionally called the “bone setting” herb. Indian healers would make a paste and use cissus quadrangularis as a poultice to apply to bone fractures. Research in India noted that supplementing with cissus quadrangularis helped with people who experienced pain from arthritis and previous orthopedic injuries.
— Topricin: Topricin is a homeopathic topical analgesic product. Amongst Topricin’s many anti-inflammatory ingredients, the most popular and potent ingredient is Arnica. Topricin is extremely popular in the topical analgesic market because it does not leave the scent of menthol and does not give the “icy hot” tingling feeling. Many studies have been done with application of the ingredients of Topricin and have been shown to decrease inflammation and decrease pain for arthritis and orthopedic injuries.
Pain is a word that none of us enjoy. However, we can control the amount of pain we endure by ensuring to support our bodies with our full efforts. Ensuring to exercise regularly is a primary component to reducing arthritis and joint pain. If we want to add to our arthritic pain-reducing efforts, perhaps looking into homeopathic joint supplement can help as well.
