Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Here comes the sun

Following the winter solstice in December, we could begin to look forward to longer hours of daylight. We get to experience the sun illuminating the world sooner in the day and observe the sunset descending below the horizon later each evening.

Daylight savings time happens this weekend, and soon even brighter days will energize our minds and bodies. Like the California golden poppies unveiling their orange petals in March sunshine, we open up and take in the sun.

More sun in the sky usually equals getting more things accomplished. More light offers us an opportunity to get outside to accomplish projects, participate in recreational sports, and try some of the amazing hiking trails in the Napa Valley.

Sunnier mornings mean we can take early morning walks. The 30-degree mornings will soon be behind us, presenting an opportunity to walk around the block before 8 a.m. The ability to see the sky and the hills surrounding our valley along with the chirps of songbirds stimulates our minds.

Not only will a walk get our bodies upright and moving before a day full of tasks, but this also might be precisely what the doctor ordered to unwind from stressors in our lives. A morning walk in celebration of the longer, brighter days serves as a perfect catalyst to approach the rest of the day with a sharp and clear mind.