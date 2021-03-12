Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Here comes the sun

Following the winter solstice in December, we could begin to look forward to longer hours of daylight. We get to experience the sun illuminating the world sooner in the day and observe the sunset descending below the horizon later each evening.
Daylight savings time happens this weekend, and soon even brighter days will energize our minds and bodies. Like the California golden poppies unveiling their orange petals in March sunshine, we open up and take in the sun.
More sun in the sky usually equals getting more things accomplished. More light offers us an opportunity to get outside to accomplish projects, participate in recreational sports, and try some of the amazing hiking trails in the Napa Valley.
Sunnier mornings mean we can take early morning walks. The 30-degree mornings will soon be behind us, presenting an opportunity to walk around the block before 8 a.m. The ability to see the sky and the hills surrounding our valley along with the chirps of songbirds stimulates our minds.
Not only will a walk get our bodies upright and moving before a day full of tasks, but this also might be precisely what the doctor ordered to unwind from stressors in our lives. A morning walk in celebration of the longer, brighter days serves as a perfect catalyst to approach the rest of the day with a sharp and clear mind.
The various hiking trails in Napa are home to a multitude of wildflowers blooming in vibrant colors as the sun offers them warmth and light. The poppies, mustard, and bluebonnets grow rampant on the perimeter of these trails.
Hiking is a productive activity for the body’s cardiovascular and muscular system. Inclined walking increases heartrates responses while decreasing the likelihood of injury. If jogging isn’t in the cards for you, hiking is an optimal alternative because the demand to walk uphill decreases percussive forces on joints, while still productively stressing the cardiovascular system and muscles of the lower extremities. Take advantage of the morning light and avoid the masses of people during peak times with a sunrise hike among the wildflowers.
The days just past the mark of daylight savings time are an opportunity to engage in recreational physical activities. Playing catch with your kids, throwing a frisbee with your friends, or learning about how fun and healthy endless hours of pickleball is are all ripe for the picking in this phenomenal Napa spring climate.
The best part of participating in regular physical activity is that we do activities we don’t normally engage in. Sometimes, we go years without throwing a ball, swinging a racket or kicking a soccer ball. The dynamic movements involved in recreational sports engage actions of balance, coordination and endurance.
Additionally, when playing catch, the stresses of life become a distant whisper during this short period away from society. The cell phones get put away, the televisions turn off, and the banter about the next crisis in society is hushed up as you play around. It’s critical toward our lifetime fitness to regularly participate in a safe and fun recreational physical activity.
Once we get involved in a project outside, it’s a challenge to get back inside. This isn’t a bad problem to have if you’ve been cooped up inside due to the cold, gloomy, dark winter. The inside of your home is easier to get to than the outdoors. Your sofa, TV, and cell phone will likely still be there when you return from outdoor activity.
Activity under the sun in Napa is one of the best supplements we can add to our fitness routine. Take advantage of this beautiful time of year by getting outside and playing around in the daylight to support your mind, body and soul.
Sean McCawley, the founder and owner of Napa Tenacious Fitness in Napa, CA, welcomes questions and comments. Reach him at 707-287-2727, napatenacious@gmail.com or visit the website napatenaciousfitness.com.