Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Hike in Napa twice per week

As the body requires more oxygen, blood vessels in the muscles sense this demand and become slightly stressed along with the muscular sensation of exerting muscles. Feelings of soreness and slight fatigue might follow the next day. Soreness in the muscles is a good thing. We want the quads, hamstrings, glutes, and calves to feel a little sore. However, we don’t want the ankle joints, knees, hips, and lower part of the spine to feel sore. Joints shouldn’t ache as much as muscles. If our muscles are sore, this indicate that our body is starting to adapt and heal to the extra work.

The body’s purpose is to match that work by repairing muscle and improving the architecture of the cardiovascular system throughout the body. As muscles get sore, muscle fibers regrow to become bigger and stronger. Muscular endurance will increase as an adaptation. Capillaries will become denser within blood vessels so more oxygen can be transferred to working muscles. The greater the ability to deliver oxygen to working muscles, the more energy will be produced to propel the human body longer distances up hills.

This is an aerobic adaptation we can get from uphill walking and hiking activities.