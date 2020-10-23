Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: How squats improve balance

These failed competencies are detrimental to our bodies and the functionality of our everyday lives for a multitude of reasons. Luckily, with a little attention to a few helpful exercises, these conditions are curable.

The first movement we teach our clients, before performing a squat and changing elevation of the hips, is to build a solid foundation from the ground up.

To start, we instruct a client to line their toes precisely in front of them, as if their feet are perpendicular to a wall. The next cue is to “peel the ground apart,” as if trying to screw the feet into the ground like screwdriver. The right foot should be “screwing” clockwise and the left foot should be rotating counterclockwise into the floor.

Another helpful cue is to “act like you are peeling a crack apart in the ground.” If performed correctly, the balls of the feet should not come off the ground and the knees and thighs will rotate slightly outward.

This movement imposes a demand on the external rotational muscles attached to the hips and thighs. An indication this movement is performed correctly is the muscular engagement of the glutes and lateral thigh muscles.