Napa has a multitude of gyms supporting a community of members. The most popular gyms in Napa include Synergy, Healhquest, INSHAPE and the newest addition of Planet Fitness.
These large community-driven gyms offer members the ability to use the resistance training machines and cardio equipment as well as participate in group fitness classes. For a monthly fee, members are essentially renting out the equipment and resources available at the gym to improve their health and fitness.
This sounds like quite the luxury until you step on the gym floor and you have no idea what to do. Sure, there are the gym members who have historically exercised in a gym setting most of their life and embraced physical activity. However, what happens when there is a new exercise participant who has never performed an organized exercise routine, let alone step foot onto a gym floor?
For someone’s first time entering a large gym floor where the resistance training equipment resides, they can feel terrified almost immediately. The hyper-athletic veterans on the floor might be seen performing exercise techniques originally thought to be an event in the Olympics. Machines with cables and weights set up intricately might look like a Rubik’s cube-like puzzle to be able to use the machine. A new exercise participant entering the gym floor for the first time might wonder, “Is this the gym I signed up for so I can live healthier? Or did I just buy a ticket to the zoo?”
Along with the possibility of utter terror being inflicted on a new exercise participant, improper use of equipment can lead to injuries. The combination of lack of knowledge and intimidation from activities on the gym floor can lead to letting that monthly gym subscription run its monthly charge without returning to utilize the gym for what it was originally meant for. This can equate to decreased in gym participation and decreased physical activity altogether. This doesn’t always have to be the case.
Our Napa personal training clients work with us because they receive pro advice on the most beneficial and safe manner of exercise. While we ensure efficient and effective exercise routines under our expert supervision, we offer a road map in the way of fitness homework for our private personal training clients who have gym memberships as well. We create routines that supply our clients a sense of direction for an effective workout at the gym and remedy the above problems. Here’s a beginners list of a few guidelines on when new to visiting of a community gym.
1. Warm up: The first lesson we teach our novice clients entering the gym floor is to perform simple warm-up exercises. It’s a critically important to do less intense exercises to get blood to muscles and increase the heart rate slightly before moving on to challenging exercises. Perhaps a few jumping jacks, squats, push-ups or a set of planks might get you in the rhythm to start a workout.
2. Focus on a full-body routines: We teach our clients how to safely and effectively perform compound resistance training movements. A compound movement is defined as multiple joints exercised through a movement producing force through more than one joint. When someone is new at the gym, it’s important to familiarize oneself with resistance training machines that exercise the lower-body and upper-body pushing and pulling movements. Some easy-to-use equipment that are usually available at any community gym is the leg press, Lat pull down, and seated chest press machine.
3. Perform three sets of 10 repetitions: Just jumping on machine and pumping out some reps until you feel the burn is inefficient compared to counting a set of reps that challenge you at each repetition.
The three separate sets of performing 10 repetitions of the same exercise has been proven to be a valid starting point to add enough stress to muscles and improve fitness levels. Performing 10 reps and feeling slightly fatigued at rep 7 or 8 is a relatable way to note if the exercise is effective or not. After mastering a technique on one of the resistance training machines, perhaps you can increase the resistance on that machine or venture off to an exercise technique that is more challenging.
Understanding how to utilize gym equipment and safety at the gym are key components to sustaining health and fitness. If we are intimidated or confused at the gym, there isn’t an incentive to return. Therefore, when entering a community gym for the first time, don’t be afraid to take it slow and learn. There are helpful staff and certified trainers that would be more than happy to offer helpful tips to make the local gym a fulfilling place that will help us to sustain our life time fitness and keep returning to these amazing local gyms for years to come.