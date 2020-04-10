Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Imagine if Thanksgiving lasted eight weeks

As shelter-in-place restrictions ask society to stay indoors to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic, a correlation can be seen between the activity levels of our holiday habits and our current daily activity as we stay inside distancing ourselves from society. We know tryptophan in turkey can influence a brief relaxing coma of lethargy after a Thanksgiving feast. With a warm house, a few pounds of food in our bellies, and some egg nog, you can expect to mold into the couch, following this hedonistic tradition.

Imagine if Thanksgiving lasted eight weeks. We would wake up every day with the desire to consume comfort food with our family, sit on the couch, watch three football games, and meander around our homes at the speed of a sloth in Costa Rica climbing a palm tree. It’s important to think about what would happen to our bodies if we had eight consecutive weeks of Thanksgiving. Not only would the lack of physical activity paired with an overabundance of delectable foods lead to pre-diabetic conditions and influence cholesterol molecules in our bloodstream to swell to the size of mini marshmallows, but our joint and muscles would become rickety, stiff, and painful. An eight-week Thanksgiving is dangerously similar to the lack of movement threatened by our current culture’s activity levels. This can lead to debilitating factors. If we don’t move, we get stiff. If we get stiff, we don’t want to move as much because it’s painful to move. If this is abused too long, we might not want to get back up to our normal physical activities when society reverts to normal.