Sean McCawley, Fit for Life in Napa Valley: Keeping our grip as we age

The first natural approach to an obstacle is to move around it. Unfortunately, maneuvering around hand upkeep can lead to a halt in daily physical activities we enjoy so much. It’s a hassle to regain the strength of our hands if unmaintained over time.

The risk of falling is another critically significant factor that can occur as we age. After a hard-working career, physical activity might slow down during retirement. As physical activity decreases so does balance, coordination and awareness to the surroundings of our environment. This presents the situation of tripping over objects and falling to the ground.

As my 100-year-old grandpa told me last week, “There’s nothing worse than plummeting to the ground and not knowing when you’re going to crash.” He related this to when he bailed out of a flaming plane in World War Two and to a fall that he experienced a few years back. He shared that both experiences were similar.

The normal reaction when a person falls is to reach out and grab onto something to either save themselves from toppling over or reducing the speed of the fall. This is where hands can come in as an emergency braking mechanism should a fall occur.