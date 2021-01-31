Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: It is critically important to have strong ankles, knees, and hips

Fortunately, understanding how to properly perform a squat can significantly improve the muscles of the ankles, knees, and hips. Improving the structural integrity of these joints significantly reduce pain, risk of injury, and the likelihood of tripping and falling.

Imagine our hip joints with the various muscles of the glutes, hamstrings, adductors, abductors, and quadriceps attached to it. Now, think about a docked ship at a boatyard. The nautical rope attached from the boat to the strong post at the shore is wound up tightly in a strong knot. This causes enough rotational torque to allow tightness around the post preventing the ship from drifting away. Our hip bones and muscular attachment are similar.

As our feet create force into the ground, our knees are allowed to extend. The muscles attached to the knee activate as well, similar to the tension that is on the rope holding the boat from veering off to the sea. More importantly, the isometric points where the ropes are attached to the pole at the shore are similar to the various rotary muscles attach to our hip bones. The more torque we can produce from our feet to our hips allow us to keep our hips underneath our torso to have a strong center of gravity. Without rotational force from our feet traveling up to our knees and eventually our hips, our hips will get “lost at sea” like a boat with a weak attachment point to the shore.