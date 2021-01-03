Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Keep the kids moving

Electronic devices have brought us a long way. Through television, we watch our favorite shows, receive updates on current events, cheer for our favorite sports team, and find entertainment for our children. The ever-evolving cell phone acts as a peripheral brain, providing not only communication, but also a link to social media, music, and video entertainment.

If, however, these devices are overused, they can bring our lives to a screeching halt at the same rate as an addiction to methamphetamines and barbiturates.

The issue of college, high school, and junior high school kids developing an addiction to electronics links to another critical topic: They don’t move as much as they should.

The introduction of virtual education as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic has contributed to decreased movement in the youth in our society. Instagram, Snapchat, Tiktok, Youtube, and various other applications on the phone affix their eyes to the 3 x 5-inch screen.

The almighty PlayStation, X-Box, and P.C. video games encourage them to spend endless hours in awkward sitting positions interacting with a screen and remote control.