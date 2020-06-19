Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Keeping healthy knees

The inward collapsing of the knee joint is another common nuisance contributing to knee pain. The knees are meant to move forward in a straight line of travel. However, what happens if the hinges supporting the inner part of the knee grow weak and collapse inward? The result is a tremendous amount of forceful stress applied to the medial and anterior cruciate ligaments.

The ligaments in the knee joint aren’t meant to support such loads. Rather, the muscles connected to the complex network of the knee joint are meant to support the knee, so this inward pressure of the knee doesn’t occur.

An immediate solution to alleviate this type of pressure is to focus on the abduction of the hip. Hip abduction is the action of bringing the leg away from the midline of the body. The muscles responsible for hip abduction are the outer thigh and lateral gluteal muscles.

A “go-to” outer thigh strengthening exercise is the standing single leg hip abduction. Simply stand next to a wall and lift the leg to the outside of the body as high as you can go with an extended knee. Repeat this movement for 5-20 times. Developing these muscle groups will reverse the effects of an inward collapse of the knee by rotating the thigh bone outward and reestablishing congruency of the knee joint.

“We never know what we have until it’s gone.” Unfortunately, with knee strength, this saying holds true. Once pain and weakness of the lower body kick in from underuse, regular physical activities can be limited immediately. Make sure to offer extra attention on the knees. Just a few repetitions each day will support the longevity of these important joints to help us live happy, healthy, and strong lives.

Sean McCawley, the founder and owner of Napa Tenacious Fitness in Napa