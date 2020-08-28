Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Keeping your balance

Have a spotting device next to that you can put your hand on to regain balance if needed when performing this exercise. While focusing that one point, lock your view on that point and turn your head to left to right until that point is just about to leave your peripheral vision. Repeat for 5-10 repetitions each direction. Perform this exercise every day or every other day.

In addition to sufficient function of the inner ear, let’s not forget about the muscles of the lower extremities, hips, and trunk that assist in holding us upright and correcting a random occurrence of imbalance.

The ligaments, tendon, and muscles of the ankle, knee, hips, and spine are vital to enduring a random moment of imbalance. Additionally, if there was a presentation of losing balance that lead to a trip and fall, sufficient strength and coordination of a trained body can recover more quickly after an accident.

Therefore, don’t forget to strengthen the ankles, train in change-of-direction exercises, and overall hip and core strength. Exercises that we always implement for our personal training clients are squats, planks, and step up exercises.