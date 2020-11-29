Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Knackered by squats?

The muscle cells go through a significant amount of adaptation before an individual sees significant improvement in strength, coordination and endurance, but it’s important to invest time in these compound movements in order to proceed to more advanced ones.

“When I compare this to playing 18 holes of golf, I would have thought 10 reps would be a breeze in comparison to the compound of distance I would be walking on the course,” a client commented.

It’s true that walking for a prolonged period of time will demand the heart to pump faster and the lungs to gather more oxygen, ultimately leading to heavier breathing. However, if the lower body is performing more work against a significant amount of resistance, the demand for oxygen-rich blood increases to the working muscles to produce this strenuous movement.

What happens when a significant amount of force is applied to a large group of muscles? What must the muscles do when a more challenging task is asked of them? And when more muscles are engaged, what are the energy demands to your body?