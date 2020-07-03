Sean McCawley Fit for Life: Managing sciatica pain

An exercise we prescribe personal training clients perform when sciatica is a symptom is the “prone 90.” To perform, lie face down on a comfortable surface. You can put a pillow under your face if needed. As you are lying face down, bring the thigh of the leg affected by sciatica to the outside of your body. The knee should be bent, and your thigh should be as perpendicular as possible to your hip joint. Your knee and thigh should be as close to 90-degree bends as you can.

Once this position is achieved, relax as much as you can for 90 seconds. Literally, get your smartphone out and time yourself for 90 seconds. The theory behind this exercise is to loosen the tight piriformis muscle. By relaxing the stressed-out muscle, there should be less tension pressing on the sciatic nerve. Performing this exercise every night before bed can help to alleviate sciatica symptoms.

It’s important to listen to the pain signals the body gives us. Once you get a pain signal, solve it.

After a solution has been met to reduce the pain, take preventive measures through strength and conditioning of the body to ensure the history of pain doesn’t repeat itself. The hips are one of the most important joints in body. Imagine living without hips. It wouldn’t be fun. Treat the integrity and well-being of your hips the same way you would treat the stability of your job. Manage sciatica by being more in tuned with the well-being of your hips.

Sean McCawley, the founder and owner of Napa Tenacious Fitness in Napa, CA, welcomes questions and comments. Reach him at 707-287-2727, napatenacious@gmail.com or visit the website napatenaciousfitness.com.