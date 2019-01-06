Doug Ernst, a local veteran journalist and former editor of the Napa Valley Register, passed away recently from ALS, a degenerative neurological disease. I considered Doug a friend, peer and mentor because of his presence not only in his writing but speaking in front of a room.
At Napa Valley College, Doug helped adults find career paths in topics they enjoyed and had a talent for by promoting continuing education. I shared a connection with Doug after observing a presentation at a local volunteer group in Napa that I was attending. Doug's work with NVC was as a public relations representative, reaching out to the community. He explained that continuing education helps adults past normal college age to earn a degree, certification or skill set to enrich their lives through continuing education.
This presentation covered the topics of adults who were single parents, young veterans returning from being deployed overseas, and adults who struggle with finding their way working standard hourly paying jobs.
This meeting struck home with me because I was one of those adults who found success using local community education at NVC, which allowed me to pursue a successful career as a health and fitness business owner here in Napa.
Finding myself as a single dad at age 22, I began working as a bartender. Late nights and demanding hours to work on the weekends gave me little time to spend with my family. All in the meantime, I wanted to keep my mind and body strong through exercise, an active lifestyle, sports and hobbies.
I turned to NVC to get my units complete to be able to transfer to Sonoma State University and earn my master’s degree in kinesiology. Now I can help my family, friends, and clients live healthy, happy and strong lives with the years of higher education I acquired. This was similar to the process that Doug was promoting.
After I saw Doug speak at this meeting, I was able to share my story. I was one of those adults who was stuck in a job just to get by. He looked at me and said, “So you’re a success story.” Bashfully, I agreed with him. We spoke about how following what your passions are will undoubtedly yield happiness in life.
It’s easy to find yourself in a point of staleness somewhere in life. I could relate in my situation as a young, single parent. However, pursuing a career that was fulfilling and enjoyable gave me a purpose to get past a few obstacles and now puts me in a position to hang out in a gym, laugh, and smile with people while improving their lives. Not only is showing up for work exceptionally fulfilling and helpful to my community, but I can also support my family to live a healthy, happy and strong life with the college experiences, internships and hands-on practice in a craft I am truly passionate about.
This experience that I had with Doug compared pursuing my interests in helping live healthful lives to the way we promote our personal training clients in Napa to focus on physical activities they enjoy. Working at a bar serving drinks until the late hours of the night to support my family was a mundane, repetitive and maddening task. This experience is like mindlessly running on a treadmill because you feel you should do it. “The doctor told you so.” “Everyone else is doing this." “It’s the latest new on Facebook or Instagram research advice.”
If you are embracing an activity that you don’t enjoy, but you feel you “should” do it, chances are it’s going to drive you bonkers. Just like standing behind a bar pouring booze until 2 a.m. will.
Even though my connection with Doug was brief, I realized how I appreciated embracing a career path that I enjoyed and wanted to do. Before Doug left us, he encouraged others to pursue something they had a skill in that could contribute to society and make a living from it to support themselves. Just as Doug’s message gave potential adult students the ability to embrace a living they enjoy, let’s take this as a tip to choose things we enjoy in life that will allow us to give back to our lives to be strong, happy and healthy for our family and community.
Sure, treadmills and routine exercises in the weight room for the recommended amount of exercise per week are beneficial. But nothing can replace doing what is fun and enjoyable to improve yourself. Take more walks with your friends and family. Work on that hobby that’s been collecting dust. Get out and live, there is beautiful world out there waiting for us to enjoy it.