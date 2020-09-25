Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Muscles for balance

The ability to shift one’s movement side to side, decrease the risk of falling, or becoming more athletic requires the ability to correct one’s imbalances. A primary component of balance requires adequate muscular strength.
Understanding what muscles are involved with balance sheds light upon the exercises necessary to target the correct areas of the body responsible for improving balance. The ability to efficiently change direction while still maintaining one’s center of gravity and the ability to recover from a presentation of imbalance starts with a foundation of strength from the ground up. This means strength must be focused on the muscles from the head to the toes.
The lower extremities are critically important to balance. The muscles connecting to the ankle, knee, and hip joints are responsible for initiating and ceasing movement in all ranges of motion.
The tibialis anterior muscle connecting from the foot to the lateral portion of the shin reinforces the ankle joint and allows anterior and posterior shifting of weight. The quadriceps reinforce the knee joint to be able to raise and lower our body. Deep gluteal muscles of the hip serve as a key stone to maintain our upper body in the vertical plane.
Lack of muscular development in these muscle groups can significantly hinder the ability to maintain balance, recover balance, and overcome accidents such as tripping or falling.
Optimal strength and coordination of the lower extremities are the foundation to support the upper body. Imagine a skyscraper 50 stories high being held up by rickety 2 by 4s. It would topple over and crash to the ground in a glorious display of demolition. The human body is not much different. Insufficient strength and faulty muscular architecture of the lower extremities will lead to a human’s top half not being held up and lead to problems.
Similar to how the part of a structure closest to the ground needs reinforcing, the middle needs stability as well. The core muscles of the human body have a vast array of functions that assist in optimal balance.
The paraspinal muscles parallel to the spine assist in keeping the spine, ribs cage and skull upright. Without reinforcement to these areas, the torso would fold forward, putting pressure on the important organs encased in the center of the body. Not only would organs such as the lungs and digestive tract malfunction due to inadequate blood flow and downward pressure, but the body could also tilt forward.
Similar to an extreme version of the Leaning Tower of Pisa, if the torso of a human leans too far forward, the center of gravity is disrupted and the body is now at a threat to propel headfirst to the ground. Adequate strength and neuromuscular coordination of the abdominal and paraspinal muscles assist in holding the upper portion of the body in a straight line. Strengthening your core will prevent us from losing balance and toppling forward.
Another commonly neglected area is the neck muscles. The popular muscles that get a lot of buzz are the ever-so-popular Instagram-buzzworthy glute muscles, the bicep gun show, and, of course, washboard abs.
Sometimes our professions require use of our neck to look down at our phones and computers. This consistent action of looking downward causes the neck to flex in the shape of a fishing pole holding a lure. As the neck flexes downward, the line of vision is now looking toward the ground.
Over time, this leads to poor posture. Furthermore, poor posture will lead to a decrease in the amount of vision a person can use when walking. If the muscles of the posterior neck are neglected and feeble, there isn’t much strength to hold up the head and promote a clear line of vision. When vision is impeded, the detection of incoming obstacles is hindered. This can increase the risk of predicting what is coming in front of person, further increasing the risk of falling.
Identifying the muscles that are responsible for balance and decreasing the likelihood of losing balance is important for our everyday lives. Regardless of age, fitness level, or athleticism, education on what exercises responsible for optimal balance helps us to live a safe, healthy, and strong life.
Sean McCawley, the founder and owner of Napa Tenacious Fitness in Napa, welcomes questions and comments.
