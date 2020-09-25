Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Muscles for balance

Optimal strength and coordination of the lower extremities are the foundation to support the upper body. Imagine a skyscraper 50 stories high being held up by rickety 2 by 4s. It would topple over and crash to the ground in a glorious display of demolition. The human body is not much different. Insufficient strength and faulty muscular architecture of the lower extremities will lead to a human’s top half not being held up and lead to problems.

Similar to how the part of a structure closest to the ground needs reinforcing, the middle needs stability as well. The core muscles of the human body have a vast array of functions that assist in optimal balance.

The paraspinal muscles parallel to the spine assist in keeping the spine, ribs cage and skull upright. Without reinforcement to these areas, the torso would fold forward, putting pressure on the important organs encased in the center of the body. Not only would organs such as the lungs and digestive tract malfunction due to inadequate blood flow and downward pressure, but the body could also tilt forward.