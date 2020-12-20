Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: My grandpa's chair

As he shuffled across the room, I noted that his living premises were impeccably clean, tidy and organized. “Grandpa, do you have a cleaning service that helps clean your place?” I asked.

“No, I would never hire a maid,” he answered.

Just as baffled from his ascent from his chair, I was increasingly impressed by the evidence that he organizes his living space all by himself. Clean countertop, no dishes in the sink, toothpaste, floss, and early morning drinking glass clean and ready to go by his bathroom sink.

Despite injures, previous surgeries or the advance of age, getting in and out of the chair is critical to our longevity. The ability to effortlessly get up from a chair gets the body moving in various settings.

In my grandpa’s case, getting up and down from a chair sets the tone for other events throughout his life. Staying mobile enough to keep his dwelling organized even though his movement is hindered would not be possible had he not been able to effectively get up out of seated positions regularly. Additionally, if he can efficiently get up and down from his chair, this probably helped him get up from the ground after his accident that left him with an injured coccyx.