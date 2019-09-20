Years ago, a friend was about to get married. She told me about how she loved her husband to be, he was the best man in the world, and how she loved to travel, eat, dance and do hobbies together. She was so excited to spend the rest of her life with this man. She stressed that the most important reason she wanted to be with this person forever was that they would always have fun and never stop playing together.
As she gushed about this amazing fellow, she told me, “You know you can spend the rest of your life with someone if you never stop playing.” This is a great value to live by when choosing a companion. This can also relate to maintaining your lifetime fitness efforts.
Balancing the stresses of work, money, and business will be an ever-present managing act in life’s priorities. The first thing that gets taken away in life due to an overabundance of being too busy is time for yourself. Experience new things, have fun with people, and play.
Reserving time for play is a critically important component to maintain lifetime fitness. Just like how the lovebirds at the beginning of the article mentioned, taking the time to go out and play will never get old. Putting the phone down and setting all other obligation aside for play positively influences the mind, body, and spirit.
You can even call a time reserved for a play a form of meditation. While hitting the gym, attending group fitness classes, and completing the recommended number of steps instructed by your Fit Bit is important, getting out of the race to meet these quotas and enjoying playful physical activities holds the same magnitude.
People grow up playing tennis, golf, ping pong, baseball, dancing, or martial arts to name a few. These activities are a craft enjoyed by people consistently practiced to improve and develop mastery while having fun.
Mastering a craft is different than achieving the required number of calories burned, restricting a certain amount of calories, or ensuring to get a required amount of steps. Meeting a certain number every day sounds similar to meeting a sales quota or deadline to submit an assignment. Some people call that work.
Connecting with a group of friends to play a pickup game like doubles tennis, pickle ball, ping pong, or basketball, you have a chance to get some much-needed physical activity in while keeping score and refining your technique during the game. After 4 or 5 games, you burn a few hundred calories, stimulate an increased heart rate response, work on the endurance and balance of the lower body due to the dynamic change of direction, and challenge your mental acuity.
Additionally, you’ve probably laughed, socialized, and most importantly, had some fun. By reserving some time to play, you can cover a multitude of lifetime fitness factors.
Routine exercise is important for the body and mind, but so is taking some time to play. Laughing, smiling, and socializing while mastering your technique and competing to improve at your craft contribute to a strong body and mind.
We coach our personal training clients in Napa to perform resistance training correctly, work on balance, maintaining mobility, how to establish proper posture, and refining their dietary habits for optimal nutrition. We cover fitness in detail so our personal training clients can continue to play and have fun for the years to come. Regular exercise and proper nutrition are important components to our ability to get out and play more.
Keep burning calories, taking 10,000 steps, and eating healthful food. Get two to three days at the gym, attend group fitness, and yoga classes. Stay consistent on the supporting attributes so the body, mind, and spirit stays strong enough to enjoy your favorite form of play for the rest of your life. We need to do everything we can to never stop playing our favorite physical activity that makes us think better, move more efficiently, and most importantly, have fun. We only have so much time in our experiences here on Earth. Don’t let it go to waste. Always reserve some time for yourself to play.