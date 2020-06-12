Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Obstacles to weight loss

She also experienced decreased stress, an increased awareness of what she puts into her body and shared how her mind was in a more stable place to make better decisions for her demanding job. However, Martha noticed she couldn’t lose weight as rapidly as when she started her exercise program. Slightly frustrated, Martha reached out to see what else could be done to reach her goal of 20% total weight loss from her starting point.

After congratulating Martha on her monumental achievement of a 15% weight loss, I explained that her body now has more muscle. There has been a trade-off for fat in exchange for lean muscle mass.

“But what about this extra bit of fat I see at my waistline?” Martha inquired. “I’m working out five to six times a week. I feel like my body should be leaner by now.”

When individuals see these plateaus, my intuition prompts me to investigate the next usual suspect, her diet. I asked Martha what she thought might be holding her back from her weight loss progression.

“Well, nothing over the top,” Martha explained. “I have a breakfast wrap at home after workouts, and I have about three glasses of wine at night. What’s wrong with that? My body should be burning that off, right?”