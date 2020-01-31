Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Optimal eating decisions

Nutritional trends influence dietary decisions of the general population. In social media, food advertisements, and food labels, we see vegan, paleo, or gluten free. Magazines, online news articles, Facebook, or Instagram promote paleo food choices, intermittent fasting, one-meal-a-day fasting, and vegan food fads.
These stylish food identities are productive to help influence increased production of vegetables, keeping us out of the fast-food drive-through and promote healthier eating habits overall.
However, a commonly overlooked factor that impacts our bodies through the food also comes down to when we are eating specific types of food. The time of day when we are consuming carbohydrates can either benefit or harm our bodies.
Breads, the majority of nutrition bars, milk products, and fruits are predominately carbohydrates. A carb is a sugar. Following the consumption of a carb, our body produces insulin. As the hormone insulin travels through the blood stream, it communicates with cells to absorb sugar. As sugars absorb into cells, this can improve the structure of lean muscle mass or cause fat cells to enlarge.
The skeletal muscle we use during our exercise are sensitive to insulin. Some simple examples of these muscles are the pectorals, biceps, abdominals, and glutes. Following exercise, muscles can communicate with insulin. Exercise sessions such as Pilates, yoga, or resistance training cause exertion of the skeletal muscle. This makes that muscles sensitive to insulin due to the stress induced by challenging exercise. Insulin can now bond onto the stressed muscle and trigger the absorption of sugar into the muscle cell. These cells will use sugar as a fuel source to attach onto protein within the blood stream and bond them onto the stressed muscle cell, reinforcing the muscular architecture to increase lean muscle mass concentration.
Additionally, carbohydrates are essential for supplying adequate energy throughout challenging physical activity. We recommend our personal training clients in Napa to consume an easy-to-digest carbohydrate before exercise for optimal performance. No one wants their exercise session to be rubbish. Therefore, consuming healthy carbohydrates before and after exercise benefits our bodies.
We can see how matching carbohydrate consumption with periods of increased physical activity equals advantageous results to our bodies. Now, imagine suboptimal times for carbohydrate consumption -- when physical activity is low. The majority of the general population has jobs that require sitting at desks, being student at desks, or commuting for long periods. These tasks induce stress on our bodies that can trigger hunger, making it easy to reach for a conveniently packaged, simple carbohydrate. Packaged granola bars, candies, breakfast sandwiches, and wraps allow your hand to contour around these insulin-spiking snack perfectly and transport them to your mouth with the simplest of ease. Consuming high-glycemic carbohydrates like these send and invitation to the insulin from the fat cells to party down like it’s 1999. When there is no muscle sensitivity to insulin from the skeletal muscle, the inverse action occurs with cellular sugar metabolism. If the muscles cannot use sugar as a fuel source, the fat cells gladly take up those sugars to store them and become larger. Low physical activities linked with carbohydrate consumption usually link to the storage of fat.
An additional point of emphasis is to note the time of everyone’s day that we are at our lowest levels of movement -- before bedtime. One of the least beneficial decisions to consume carbs is directly before bedtime. If we don’t move for 6-8 hours during our slumber and sugars are coursing though our body, where will they go? The fat cells underneath our skin.
It’s beneficial to make decisions about when we consume foods for our health. Being strong and pain-free helps us be productive to our job, loved ones, and ourselves. Decreasing the influence of fat accumulation fends off cardiovascular and metabolic disease. A simple solution is to consume carbohydrates when physical activity increases while also monitoring carbs when physical activity is low. Most importantly, stay away from those carbs before going to bed.