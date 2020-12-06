Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Options for inside exercise

December brings darkness in the morning and early afternoon sunsets. As we arrive to our cars in low to mid-30-degree temperatures, windshield frost awaits us. Add shelter-in-places restrictions, and the outdoors seem less than enticing this time of year.

A problem arises when we are hindered in getting outside. We stop moving. Decreased movement lead to a multitude of issues, metabolically, physically, and emotionally. The last thing we need is weight gain, pain in our joints and any more stress in our lives.

The good news is that the world is round and rotates on an axis, which will bring us sunny, warm weather in a few months. However, in order to enjoy some physical activity come spring, we need a fit and capable body.

Attending classes at gyms is limited, right? But if our normal indoor exercise routines are impeded, let’s not forget about the simple and effective exercises we can perform at home.

Some simple and effective exercises we recommended to our personal training clients are the plank, pushups, and squats. These exercises are relatively simple to master. They don’t require equipment. Just yourself, the ground, and gravity.