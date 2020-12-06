Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Options for inside exercise

December brings darkness in the morning and early afternoon sunsets. As we arrive to our cars in low to mid-30-degree temperatures, windshield frost awaits us. Add shelter-in-places restrictions, and the outdoors seem less than enticing this time of year.
A problem arises when we are hindered in getting outside. We stop moving. Decreased movement lead to a multitude of issues, metabolically, physically, and emotionally. The last thing we need is weight gain, pain in our joints and any more stress in our lives.
The good news is that the world is round and rotates on an axis, which will bring us sunny, warm weather in a few months. However, in order to enjoy some physical activity come spring, we need a fit and capable body.
Attending classes at gyms is limited, right? But if our normal indoor exercise routines are impeded, let’s not forget about the simple and effective exercises we can perform at home.
Some simple and effective exercises we recommended to our personal training clients are the plank, pushups, and squats. These exercises are relatively simple to master. They don’t require equipment. Just yourself, the ground, and gravity.
Additionally, doing housework is an effective form of physical activity as well. Readily available exercises that most of us overlook are projects around the inside of the house. Pictures need to be hung? Home office reorganized? Touch up paint on the door and baseboards? These projects perpetually appear around the home and are often neglected. Since it’s freezing, dark, and soon to be wet outside, now is a perfect opportunity to get those around the house projects done.
Getting an effective training session at the gym for hour applies productive stress to the muscles, offers increased heart rates responses, and gives us a sense of accomplishment. We genuinely feel good after working out.
Consider, however, what pictures need to be reorganized on the wall? Reaching over head, squatting down, swinging a hammer to drive nails in emphasizes a lot of movement.
Moving a couch to the other side of the living room? The musculature of the upper body is necessary to hold on and drag that couch across the room.
Kneeling down to apply touch up paint on a baseboard? If so, you’re going to have to put those knees, hips and ankles to good use and bend down to paint.
These indoor activities will not only offer similar stimuli to the muscles and joints of the body but will also help decrease stress. Just as looking in the mirror and congratulating yourself after an effective exercise session and looking at the hard work you vested into it will boost your spirit and offer a sense of accomplishment.
Some opportunities for exercises are restricted due to the weather and COVID restrictions. However, the warm and sunny days are not too far away. Give yourself the gift of preparing your body for the beautiful Napa springtime by supporting your body and mind with indoor exercise and physical activity inside your home.
Sean McCawley, the founder and owner of Napa Tenacious Fitness in Napa, welcomes questions and comments. Reach him at 707-287-2727, napatenacious@gmail.com or visit the website napatenaciousfitness.com.
