Sean McCawley, FIt For Life: Park your shoulders

Reaching up to get a coffee mug, plate or glass from a kitchen cupboard is an everyday task for most of us. So is going outside to throw a baseball or Frisbee with our kids. Or you might put your arm outside the car window to feel the breeze while diving down Soscol going 40 miles per hour.
Do any of these actions seem like they shouldn’t hurt? For most of us, the answer is yes. However, for those of us dealing with shoulder pain, performing these simple actions can be a daunting and strenuous task.
The shoulder joint is composed of the humerus, clavicle and scapular bones. These bones have unique attachment points, comprising muscular, tendinous, and ligamentous tissues, to each other.
Ligaments are bone-to-bone attachments. Tendons attach muscles to the bones. Skeletal muscles move bones closer or further away from each other. The ends of each of these bones have a smooth, pearl-like surface made of cartilage, articulating each bone.
This smooth, gliding cartilage is meant to prevent bone-to-bone contact and impingement of tissues in between the bones. Additionally, each bone has small fluid filled sacks called bursas that serve as shock absorbers in joints.
It’s important to understand how these structures can affect the functionality of the shoulder joint in our everyday lives. If the cartilage surrounding the joints decreases, then the likelihood of developing arthritis increases.
As tendons, ligaments and muscles are damaged from injuries, strength in the shoulder joint falters. Bursas that get inflamed cause pain.
These mechanisms of injury occur from events throughout our lives. Perhaps it is an injury from sports, a car crash or overuse from the actions of a job. The result is pain that affect our physical, psychological, and emotional wellbeing.
Fortunately, adhering to exercise and understand a few pieces of anatomy, these painful symptoms of the shoulder are curable.
Shoulder issues are a common malady among our personal training clients in Napa. One of the first tactics we teach our clients is to “park the shoulders.” This means to retract the shoulder blades backward and downward against the ribs using the muscle responsible for scapular retraction and scapular depression. The action of pulling the shoulder blades back toward each other is scapular retraction. Pulling the shoulder blades downward, performing the opposite action of shrugging, is scapular depression.
If we think about what causes poor posture, it will make sense why bringing the shoulder blades back will reverse harmful conditions to our body.
Some of us work in office settings, sit in chairs all day, or view files on a desk while sitting. Let’s not forget how often we place our cell phones on surfaces and peer down at them. We enter into a “hunch back” like or kyphotic posture where the back rounds at the shoulder blades and the head falls forward.
Prolonged exposure to this posture tightens the anterior muscles of the neck, shoulder, and chest. This leads to a rounded back and neck. We promote clients to “park their shoulders” to revert this kyphotic position. Not only will this posture issue cause problems in the neck and back, but poor posture paired with underutilized shoulder blades muscles will lead to the joint issues described earlier.
Remembering to move the shoulder blades down and back to stimulate the surrounding musculature is critically important to prevent shoulder injuries and living productively.
In a society that thrives on productivity coming from desk workers and looking at cell phones, shoulder, upper back, and neck injuries are becoming more apparent. We need to be productive and pain free to support our livelihood. Remember to put those shoulders “in park” for a pain free, strong, and productive day.
Watch now: Sitting all day? Try these stretches
Sean McCawley, the founder and owner of Napa Tenacious Fitness in Napa, welcomes questions and comments. Reach him at 707-287-2727, napatenacious@gmail.com or visit the website napatenaciousfitness.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!