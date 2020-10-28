Sean McCawley, FIt For Life: Park your shoulders

As tendons, ligaments and muscles are damaged from injuries, strength in the shoulder joint falters. Bursas that get inflamed cause pain.

These mechanisms of injury occur from events throughout our lives. Perhaps it is an injury from sports, a car crash or overuse from the actions of a job. The result is pain that affect our physical, psychological, and emotional wellbeing.

Fortunately, adhering to exercise and understand a few pieces of anatomy, these painful symptoms of the shoulder are curable.

Shoulder issues are a common malady among our personal training clients in Napa. One of the first tactics we teach our clients is to “park the shoulders.” This means to retract the shoulder blades backward and downward against the ribs using the muscle responsible for scapular retraction and scapular depression. The action of pulling the shoulder blades back toward each other is scapular retraction. Pulling the shoulder blades downward, performing the opposite action of shrugging, is scapular depression.

If we think about what causes poor posture, it will make sense why bringing the shoulder blades back will reverse harmful conditions to our body.