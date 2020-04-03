Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Planning your days at home

—2:15 p.m.: Focus on an outdoor activity. Maybe some garden boxes need to be built, the front porch can use some TLC, or a new piece of furniture needs to be refinished.

—3:30 p.m.: Take another walk. Wave and smile at more people.

—5 p.m.: Start prepping dinner. With only take-out options available and virtually no restaurants open, you have the perfect opportunity to put on your Iron Chef thinking hat and start making some healthy meals.

—7 p.m.: TV-free family night and another five minutes dedicated toward tomorrow’s list.

A written list takes only a few minutes to compile It doesn’t need to myopically focused and meticulously designed. However, by keying in on a few key things that we used to do during our pre-COVID-19 workdays, we can get back in touch with reality.

Getting up and washing your face. Waving at people. Smiling. These are all things that are slowly deteriorating as we are stuck inside interacting with social media and streaming devices. We already have to stay in against our will.

Society doesn’t need to add to the damage of a culture with decreased physical activity by contributing to habits that add more sedentary time to our required shelter in place. So, plan and aim to accomplish 80% of that plan.

Remember, having something to do, something to love, and something to look forward to willing keep that motor running past this obstacle and many more after we conquer this one.

