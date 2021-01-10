Sean McCawley, Fit For Life: Posture makes perfect

Sitting for hours in a chair puts compressive forces on one of the most common sites of injury in the lower back by the lumbar and sacral vertebrae. Sometimes the problem doesn’t lie within the compression of the joints. In most cases, the underuse of the structural muscles that hold us upright in optimal alignment is the issue we should pay the most attention to

Fortunately, these solutions can be remedied without the use of surgery, pain medication or a “hocus pocus” impulse purchase over social media to cure all the pain in the universe. Our muscular system, which encompasses every bone in our skeleton, is a masterpiece of architecture designed to hold us upright and manage the multitude of physical stresses we face in our everyday lives -- in particular, the threat of poor posture.

A foundational theme that we always teach our personal training clients is the importance of strengthening the muscles that attach to the shoulder blade or scapula. Acting as a keystone to the highway of muscles that attach to and intersect the upper back and shoulder joint, the scapula has anchor points on the top, right and left sides, in the middle, underneath, and at the bottom.