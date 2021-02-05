Sean McCawley, Fit For Life: Retired and ready to exercise

When thinking about fitness routines to refine Tyson’s lifestyle, there is some pertinent information that needs to be gathered before offering exercise advice. Would it be helpful to present a routine that lasts 60 minutes, requiring him to perform three times per week? Knowing Tyson, this routine would be thrown in the trash faster than a hummingbird’s heartbeat. Tyson is pretty set in his ways and knows what he wants to do when he wants to do it. However, Tyson could benefit from a simple, effective and time-efficient routine that would improve his performance in the upkeep of his projects that he holds so dear. What would help Tyson have more energy? What would fend off back, knee, and hip injuries that could impede Tyson’s work? How could Tyson get these exercises done without getting bored?