Sean McCawley Fit for Life: Should I exercise when I'm in pain?

The pain signals we receive tells us something is damaged. When our cars have a “check oil” light on, should we ignore it? If we do, the car will suffer irreversible damage and cost a pretty penny to repair.

When we see this blaring red light on our dashboard, we usually take the car to a mechanic so the problem in the car can be fixed. Additionally, we wouldn’t leave the car in the driveway and expect the problem to magically fix itself.

The human body is almost identical with its pain “check engine light” signals when we experience pain. Physical therapy should be applied to the damaged area. Tactics such as rest, ice, compression, and elevation are a great starting point to at least decrease the pain.

The last thing we want to do is stop moving. Sure, if you have pain in your knee, don’t jog five miles or do three sets of 20 squats. Instead, choose injury prevention and low-impact exercises that work the lower body. Choose exercises that apply sufficient amount of force to work muscles of the damaged joint. Supine hip bridges, planks or hip stretches are safe and effective for most cases involving knee injuries.