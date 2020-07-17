Sean McCawley Fit for Life: Should I exercise when I'm in pain?

Aches and pains come with being human. Similar to how cats and dogs get fleas over time, the joints and muscles of our bodies gather nagging injuries as well.
Injuries from previous athletic activities, car accidents, or trips and falls can contribute to damaged connective tissue holding our bones together. As time advances, arthritis and degenerative joint conditions can afflict pain throughout our body. This limits activities and production in our everyday lives.
Pain is a deterrent to our mental state when it comes to performing normal physical activities. A common question we hear from our personal training clients in Napa is, “Should I work out even though I’m in pain? My answer is “yes” most of the time.
Pain is a signal sent from nerves surrounding a damaged site of connective tissue to the brain. This relays a message that something is amiss, and trauma has caused damage to the site of injury at the cellular level.
Tendon, cartilage, bone, or muscles cells may have been disrupted by a force causing microscopic tearing, compressing, or shifting at the cellular level. When cells are damaged, blood vessels bleed and leak fluid into the damaged area, causing swelling to occur.
As blood vessels and connective tissue break, nerve cells innervating this area are damaged as well. Disrupted neurons can become frayed, like the end of an old rope. Exposed nerve cells elicit a pain response to remind us something happened to the injured area.
The pain signals we receive tells us something is damaged. When our cars have a “check oil” light on, should we ignore it? If we do, the car will suffer irreversible damage and cost a pretty penny to repair.
When we see this blaring red light on our dashboard, we usually take the car to a mechanic so the problem in the car can be fixed. Additionally, we wouldn’t leave the car in the driveway and expect the problem to magically fix itself.
The human body is almost identical with its pain “check engine light” signals when we experience pain. Physical therapy should be applied to the damaged area. Tactics such as rest, ice, compression, and elevation are a great starting point to at least decrease the pain.
The last thing we want to do is stop moving. Sure, if you have pain in your knee, don’t jog five miles or do three sets of 20 squats. Instead, choose injury prevention and low-impact exercises that work the lower body. Choose exercises that apply sufficient amount of force to work muscles of the damaged joint. Supine hip bridges, planks or hip stretches are safe and effective for most cases involving knee injuries.
Additionally, just because your knee hurts does not mean you need to avoid exercise overall. You have the entire rest of your body that can use exercise. Arms, shoulders, and core muscles are available for some much-needed exercise. While the damaged site is healing, working around the injured area keeps the body moving. Physical therapy and lower compressive exercises on the damages site help bring blood flow to the area to build lean muscle. Increased lean muscle mass surrounding an injured area reinforces the structural integrity of the damaged area. This not only aids the body to heal faster, but also prevents further injury and pain in the future.
Our bodies will inevitably endure pain throughout our lives. Use your intuition when exercising in pain. Listen to pain signals and adjust your exercise routine. We don’t want pain to cripple us like the other stresses in our lives attempt to do. Stay moving and take steps forward to decrease pain.
Sean McCawley, the founder and owner of Napa Tenacious Fitness in Napa, CA, welcomes questions and comments. Reach him at 707-287-2727, napatenacious@gmail.com or visit the website napatenaciousfitness.com.
