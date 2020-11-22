Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Strength and conditioning for the holidays

This is just an example of the everyday activities requiring strength, coordination, balance and overall fitness. Envision the activities around the house that require a certain amount of strength and athleticism. I’m sure you can think of a few.

To help you prepare for a fun, healthy and strong holiday, here are a few introductory exercises we teach our personal training clients in Napa to master for a foundational level of fitness:

1. Improve your handgrip strength with finger flexion and extension:

With elbows fully extended and palms facing downward, elevate elbows upward until hands are perpendicular to your armpits and hands are in front of the body. Extend the fingers out toward the front of the body as if “putting on a glove” until a muscle contraction in the forearms and fingers can be sensed and “flex and hold” for 1 second.

Reverse the movement by flexing the fingers in toward the body to “make a fist” as if “ringing out a wet towel” until a muscle contraction in the forearms and fingers can be sensed and “flex and hold” for 1 second. Repeat for 5-10 repetitions.

2. Improve your core, lower back and upper extremity strength with the simple and effective straight arm plank: