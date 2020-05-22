Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Strong and healthy shoulders

Shoulder internal and external rotation: With your arms bent at 90-degree angles and elbows tucked in by your side, point your fingertips forward. While maintaining this 90-degree bend in your elbows, rotate the arm inward, giving yourself an ergonomically sound hug.

After you feel a brief muscular sensation in your pectorals and shoulder joint, reverse the motion until a stretching sensation is felt in the deep internal attachment points of the rotator cuff. It is imperative that the elbows are pinned to the side during this movement.

Many exercise participants “flare” their elbows away from the sides. The tendency to let the elbows move away from the side during the external rotation of this movement indicates that the lateral attachment points connecting the outer arm to the shoulder blades are not being properly activated. To get the most of this technique, go by the “less is more” principle. Fasten the elbows to your sides and stretch as much as possible rotating the arm outward.

These exercises will make your shoulders feel limber, alive and strong. However, they are useless if performed on a random occurrence. To get the most out of these simple and effective exercises, it’s critically important to perform them on average twice per week. All you need to do is 10 repetitions of each movement. Just like learning how to crochet, play Yahtzee, or master the art of cutting an onion, the body will master these movements with adherence to consistent practice refining these techniques.

