Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Summer veggie additions

Welcome to May in Napa.

Other than a few showers at the conclusion of April, the hot and sunny days are just around the corner. Expect to enjoy your breakfast in the warm mornings as the sun peaks its head above the horizon.

During sunset, dinners are waiting to be enjoyed in the heat of the night stimulates our palate for something grilled with a crispy, fresh salad as its companion. We get to look forward to seasonal veggies that are growing throughout local farmers crops, waiting to be acquired by us so we can create a dish to satiate our refined foodie palates.

The near-perfect Napa climate opens up opportunities to fire up the grill outside. Perhaps this experience is enjoyed with a glass of wine by a poolside. Barbecue weather entices the welcoming back of burgers, grilled chicken, and marinated tri-tip. While this food is tantalizingly enticing, there are a few components that can disrupt our ability to optimally regulate our health if we indulge too much.