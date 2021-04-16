Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: The Art of Putting on Socks

Seated Good Morning Exercise

While sitting in an upright position facing forward, ensure the back of the head is in line with the spine. Maintaining a rigid back, “hinge” forward from the axis of the hip joint, and move the torso forward as far as possible until a stretching sensation is experienced in the hamstrings. While maintaining the rigidity in the back and preventing any back flexion, return the back to an upright seated position. This movement will assist in the utilization of the hip muscles responsible for strength and coordination when bending down. Repeat this movement for ten reps once a day.

Put your socks on standing up

This is for those who want more of a challenge to improve their balance and coordination. Forget sitting down and putting your socks on. Bend down from a standing position, pick your foot up, and put the sock over your foot from a standing position. The ability to stand on one leg and put a sock on is commonly overlooked as an elite fitness ability. This can serve as a productive measure to maintain balance, coordination, and flexibility.