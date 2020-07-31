Sean McCawley Fit for Life: The best way to start your day

The gastrointestinal tract functions similarly. As dehydrated food travels through the digestive tract, it begins thickening in the intestine. The intestines are responsible for absorbing vitamins and minerals, water, and healthy substrates from food. These substances are then transported from the intestines to the bloodstream delivered to the body. If the food within the intestines are slowed down due to inadequate hydration, the digestive properties of the gastrointestinal tract will not function optimally and the ability for healthy substances to be transferred to cells can become stunted.

One of our young, bright, newly certified personal trainers on the Napa Tenacious Fitness team said something inspiring to me the other day: “If you don’t get your water in earlier in the day, you won’t be able to get it later on in the day.” The kid is brilliant. Missing out on getting enough fluids in at the early on sets up your body for a rough go throughout the day. Without priming the body up with fluids and fruits and veggies early on, the body enters the everyday tasks in a drawn out, raisin-like state. Research supports that the human body must overhydrate for three full days after a dehydrated condition to return to optimal hydration levels.