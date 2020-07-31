Sean McCawley Fit for Life: The best way to start your day

My morning ritual consists of consuming a full 16-ounce mason jar of water. I’ll follow it up with a juice freshly extracted from my rickety, loud juicer about to meet its demise. This drink consists of juice from raw beets, carrots, cucumber, apple, celery, lime, ginger, turmeric and cilantro.
Shortly after this ritual, I’ll have a cup of Philz Wonderbar dark roast coffee along with my sweet potato and scrambled egg breakfast.
Following breakfast, it’s time for my vitamins and homeopathic anti-inflammatory supplements that I take with a full glass of water from the same 16-ounce mason jar. Before I know it, I’ve had four vessels full of liquid throughout my morning.
I’ve adopted this ceremony beginning the day with plenty of fluids partly due to my experiences of writing my thesis on exercise-induced dehydration. These practices of ensuring adequate hydration to support exercise performance have been etched into my frontal lobe. From a year’s worth of research, it was discovered how the benefits of being euhydrated enhances performance during exercise and physical activity. Optimal hydration is a critically important component toward super-charging the human immune system.
Ingesting water and water-content rich foods assists our circulatory and digestive system substantially in transportation carbohydrate, protein, healthy fats, and vitamins and mineral through the digestive system and bloodstream.
Imagine if a main supply boat travelling down the Mississippi that lost six feet of water in its stream from its usual water level. The boat would not have as much water to travel through, the bottom would drag on the river floor, and it might get backed up due to other boats in front having the same issue. This would result in a delay in the supplies from the boat to the people desiring the goods. In other words, the shipment gets delayed. Similar instances occur in a dehydrated blood stream and digestive system.
Hydration contributes to our blood plasma volume. Plasma is fluid in our blood that helps carry red blood cells. Carbohydrate, protein, fats, electrolytes, and vitamins and minerals are in the blood stream as well.
Imagine a supply boat going through that shallow stream. The edges might touch the side of the riverbank, slowing it down. The substrates within a dehydrated blood stream endure similar situations. This means carbohydrates, proteins, and vitamins within the blood arrive to cells in a delayed shipping schedule. Proteins won’t rebuild muscle, tendon, ligament, and bone as prominently. Carbohydrates will not be used as an energy source, leading them to be stored as fat under the skin, because the efficiency of their transportation is shunted as blood flow is hindered. Antioxidants, anti-inflammatory, and disease-preventing phytopathic nutrients aren’t’ able to arrive at cells as efficiently. If these important substances in our body aren’t able to reach the important cells of our body to deliver their critical functions, how are they supposed to get there during a dehydrated condition?
The gastrointestinal tract functions similarly. As dehydrated food travels through the digestive tract, it begins thickening in the intestine. The intestines are responsible for absorbing vitamins and minerals, water, and healthy substrates from food. These substances are then transported from the intestines to the bloodstream delivered to the body. If the food within the intestines are slowed down due to inadequate hydration, the digestive properties of the gastrointestinal tract will not function optimally and the ability for healthy substances to be transferred to cells can become stunted.
One of our young, bright, newly certified personal trainers on the Napa Tenacious Fitness team said something inspiring to me the other day: “If you don’t get your water in earlier in the day, you won’t be able to get it later on in the day.” The kid is brilliant. Missing out on getting enough fluids in at the early on sets up your body for a rough go throughout the day. Without priming the body up with fluids and fruits and veggies early on, the body enters the everyday tasks in a drawn out, raisin-like state. Research supports that the human body must overhydrate for three full days after a dehydrated condition to return to optimal hydration levels.
The way to proper hydration while still promoting a healthy immune system is to drink a full glass of water first thing in the morning after waking. Additionally, drink a full glass of water after each meal. Consuming two to three serving of veggies throughout the day not only elicits anti-inflammatories, antioxidants, and much-needed water, but also has cancer-fighting phyto nutrients. Enoug hydration enhances the transportation of substrates to make the body avoid illness and function to live a healthy, active, and illness free life.
Sean McCawley, the founder and owner of Napa Tenacious Fitness in Napa, CA, welcomes questions and comments. Reach him at 707-287-2727, napatenacious@gmail.com or visit the website napatenaciousfitness.com.
