Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: The essential warm-up

My pickleball partner heard my response about warming up before he goes out to play before. It’s my trade to ensure people warm up their joints and the neuromuscular system correctly to ensure their bodies perform correctly and avoid injury during exercise. He mentioned that he is impatient and is chomping at the bit to go play when we arrive. Hence why he “never has time to stretch.” He did mention a useful suggestion to at least warm up his body before he even steps out of the car. “What if I were to perform some stretches while I was in the car?”

We encourage our personal training clients to perform exercises in the car often to get as much productive exercise possible in throughout their day. We call these “stoplight exercises.” First, I would not encourage anything other than looking at your speedometer and the road when driving 70 MPH on the highway. However, when you are stopped for 30 seconds to a minute at a stoplight, or better yet while you are in traffic, there are some useful exercises to perform while sitting. Here are 2 examples:

Posterior pelvic tilt