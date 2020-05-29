Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: The 'gate' to healthy joints

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A certain gate leading to my backyard can use a little TLC. The boards are worn and splintering. A long drawn-out sound reminiscent of a dungeon door from an episode of "Game of Thrones" can be heard when swinging it open and closed.

One would think that someone dropped some lumber off a two-story building when this gate slams shut. If you are ever up for some great improv comedy, you can pull up a lawn chair with popcorn in hand and watch me struggle to open the archaic device in my challenging journey to the backyard.

There was a time that I felt the gate was the issue for challenges in venturing to my yard. However, that’s not the case. I’m the issue.

If I took some time to put some extra screws where the wood planks attach to each other, tightened a few nuts and bolts, put a new board in here and there, and may shaved off some wood so the gate can close properly, I might have a normal functioning gate.

This story is similar to a friend of mine who inquired about what could be done to decrease some nagging Achilles tendon pain he was experiencing. Let’s call him Archie. He also explained the fear he had about it possibly “snapping” while playing tennis.