Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: The gift of exercise

Exercise sessions can act as an advanced form of mediation. Some people might argue that meditation takes people to another place. With the overabundance of restrictions put on us due to COVID and the fire-hose stream of news being poured upon us, the idea of going to other places might sound enticing.

Whether it be an online Zoom Yoga session, a YouTube fitness video or a virtual personal training session, working out serves as a way to decrease distractions and focus on ourselves.

The sounds we hear, the things we see, and conversations get put on hold when we focus on training our bodies. Whether it’s holding a plank for one minute, performing Warrior 2 pose, or doing jumping jacks with other Zoom participants, the stress of life is put on hold when we exercise. Exercise is a way to get away from it all for a brief period.

Being held down is no way to live. Sure, we should adhere to rules, stay inside and limit our activities during shelter-in-place restrictions. However, let’s not forget how we can take a break utilizing the gift of exercise. The ability to improve our bodies is something we are blessed with. Let’s use it to lift our spirits and help us endure the stresses that weigh on us.

