Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: The gift of exercise

We are living in a period where we are literally being depressed.
There are few definitions of the word “depress” when used as a verb. Let’s look at two of these terms. The first definition found on Google: “Make someone feel utterly dispirited or rejected.” A second definition: “Reduce speed or activity in something.”
During the COVID-19 saga, I’m sure some of us can relate to this feeling. Perhaps we are forced to work from home when our normal jobs required us to get ourselves ready for the day and travel to an office.
Grocery store visits are more challenging due to bigger lines, longer checkouts, and having to avoid other shoppers.
Most importantly, due to quarantine restrictions and rules, we simply don’t leave our homes as much. The normal activities we do have slowed down. These situations can lead to a feeling of having one’s spirit broken.
Exercise has been repeatedly proven to help with these feelings of depression. Various studies show the physiological results of increased dopamine and serotonin. Along with these hormones that brighten your mood, exercise helps manage stress hormones, such as cortisol.
Anti-anxiety medication can also be a productive enhancement to managing depression symptoms. However, the feeling of completing an exercise routine gives us a mental boost that we produce from our own effort. No medication or physiological study can match a sensation of accomplishment after completing a challenging exercise session.
Exercise sessions can act as an advanced form of mediation. Some people might argue that meditation takes people to another place. With the overabundance of restrictions put on us due to COVID and the fire-hose stream of news being poured upon us, the idea of going to other places might sound enticing.
Whether it be an online Zoom Yoga session, a YouTube fitness video or a virtual personal training session, working out serves as a way to decrease distractions and focus on ourselves.
The sounds we hear, the things we see, and conversations get put on hold when we focus on training our bodies. Whether it’s holding a plank for one minute, performing Warrior 2 pose, or doing jumping jacks with other Zoom participants, the stress of life is put on hold when we exercise. Exercise is a way to get away from it all for a brief period.
Being held down is no way to live. Sure, we should adhere to rules, stay inside and limit our activities during shelter-in-place restrictions. However, let’s not forget how we can take a break utilizing the gift of exercise. The ability to improve our bodies is something we are blessed with. Let’s use it to lift our spirits and help us endure the stresses that weigh on us.
WATCH NOW: AIM FOR 300 MINUTES OF EXERCISE A WEEK TO LOSE WEIGHT
NAPA FIREFIGHTERS TRAIN DOWNTOWN
Gallery: Napa firefighters train downtown
Motorists cruising by the Napa Fire Department's training exercises at First and Juarez streets this week may have got the wrong idea, but firefighters practice how to deal with life-threatening situations. Should these situations crop up in real life, firefighters don’t want to be without a game plan.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Feeling housebound during the pandemic, especially now that gyms are closed for indoor use? If you’re an American Canyon resident, then its ti…
Some of the hottest properties in Napa these days start with the letter M — but they aren’t mansions, and they don’t cost a million. The M sta…
Jason Koch found himself in a dire situation last week. He was trapped under a boulder on the rugged back side of Calistoga’s Palisades, darkn…
Tired of speeders, someone took the matter into their own hands and built two striped asphalt speed bumps across Hilltop Drive.
Napa and the Bay Area are predicted to meet the threshold by mid-to-late December.
News of the family-built roller coaster went “viral” — delighting readers around the world, including one very special man.
Napa Police Chief Robert Plummer reported that several of his officers have tested positive for COVID-19, prompting an examination of ways pol…
Robert Sinskey Vineyards and Napa County need more time to agree on what is allowed at the Silverado Trail winery south of Yountville, such as…
With winter weather approaching and indoor dining banned as local coronavirus case counts spike, Napa Valley’s restaurants are bracing for wha…
CDC guidelines say encampments should be allowed to remain if there isn't housing available for their residents.
Sean McCawley, the founder and owner of Napa Tenacious Fitness in Napa, welcomes questions and comments. Reach him at 707-287-2727, napatenacious@gmail.com or visit the website napatenaciousfitness.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!