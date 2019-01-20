Nutritional research reveals that diets rich in plant-like foods offer a multitude of benefits to the well-being and longevity of the human body.
A diet with a strong concentration of fruits and vegetables helps decrease metabolic syndromes, offers cancer- fighting properties and supports proper balance of vitamins and minerals in the body.
We are seeing more powdered “superfood” supplements on the market offering high amounts of probiotics, sugar-balancing effects and anti-oxidants. The gut health and disease prevention effects these superfood supplements are vastly beneficial. However, foods that are right under our noses offer the same, if not better, outcomes if we simply eat more them. You can find these superfoods at your local grocery store for less than a dollar a pound. We call them fruits and vegetables.
We teach our personal training clients in Napa that these are more beneficial than superfood supplements because of they are less expensive, offer the rawest effect of nutrient density in any food, and unless an asteroid hits the earth, we will never run out of veggies.
We see superfood supplements in the form of powdered green food concentrate, probiotic powder, collagen and other protein supplements being marketed to us. Local gyms, health practitioner offices and social media ads are sharing a new superfood product to consumers who are attracted to feeling healthier.
While superfood supplements offer optimal benefits, what happens when they aren’t consumed on the recommended bases? How about when the purchasing source runs out of inventory? Or, worst-case scenario, the product is recalled or discontinued?
When we look at how much these new “cutting-edge” health supplements benefit you, we see a recurring trend circulating in the health food supplement fad: it’s challenging to sustain to get the real benefits.
If health food supplements run out on the shelf we got it from, the only people benefiting are the companies who make the product. Not our blood sugar concentration, gut health or immune system.
If there is an endless supply of superfood supplements available to you, I encourage you to reap the benefits and take the recommended amount. However, if this is not sustainable due to availability, finances or some other barrier, perhaps it would be a better idea to try a more long-lasting approach. Enter the game of eating plant-like foods.
As lifetime fitness coaches in Napa, we receive inquiries about health food supplements when people train at our gym. We always recommend balance in the diet before turning to a supplement to achieve optimal health results from food.
The first plan of attack is to look at what our clients currently eat in an average day for them. We can see if there is enough nutrient density and balance in their diet. A great lesson to start from is to coach the regular consumption of veggies, protein and carbohydrates in each meal.
We coach that identifying a good portion size is to use the palm of the hand as a measuring device. This means a palm full of “fruity” or “planty” carbohydrate, such as oats, fruit, or starchy veggies. Avoid the “bready” carbs. A palm full of protein such as eggs, nuts, or meat. A palm full of veggies such as salad, carrots to snack on, or creatively incorporated into your dish.
Building balanced meals throughout your day with a healthy carbohydrate, protein and vegetable at each meal will ensure that you receive similar benefits to what superfood supplements offer. This way, the body receives adequate protein for muscle repair, adequate carbohydrate for energy without insulin fluctuations, and enough veggies to offer probiotics, anti-inflammatories and nutrients to fend off disease.
A problem we see with supplements is the new “cutting edge” products that are offered by the gyms and other fitness professionals looking to sell products. While we can never discount the benefits health supplements offer, the supplement world is not for everyone. Finances and availability of the products will come and go, making it a challenge to adhere to consistently consuming the supplement. However, you know how to consume nutrient- dense foods, the awareness that you obtain from practicing healthy eating habits and identifying healthy foods will never cease.
Supplement is defined as “something that completes something when added to it.” A foundation needs to be built first to supplement it to make it better. Perhaps we should build a strong foundation using nutritional awareness of how much food to eat and identifying what foods to eat. Reinforce a strong foundation of consuming veggies, healthy carbs and adequate protein. After we master a strong foundation of nutritional awareness, we can start reinforcing the foundation with healthy supplements.